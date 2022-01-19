Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money and High Slot Payouts

Virtually every player loves online slots. This is evident in the number of wagers slot machines generate every year.

The reason players prefer this interesting game of chance is not far from its qualities, including; amazing themes, great visuals, and loads of bonuses!

However, while it’s agreeable that slots are exciting, you need to play at the right place to have an overall enjoyable experience.

We have listed the best online slots that you should be playing for real money in this post. We have even gone a step further by rounding up the best US and UK slots sites to enjoy these games.

Find our top picks and why you should be playing at each of our recommended sites. Lastly, we cover the essential things you need to know about playing slots online.

How We Ranked Casino Sites

Online Casino Games Variety : Variety is the spice of life, and this also goes for online casinos. We hold the variety and availability of different casino games important when selecting online casinos to play for real money. The sites we recommend offer a good selection of online slots, table games, bingo, speciality, and many more.

: Variety is the spice of life, and this also goes for online casinos. We hold the variety and availability of different casino games important when selecting online casinos to play for real money. The sites we recommend offer a good selection of online slots, table games, bingo, speciality, and many more. High RTPs : Slots with high RTPs give you a higher chance of winning. Since players’ satisfaction is our main focus, we only consider casino sites that feature real money casino games with high RTPs.

: Slots with high RTPs give you a higher chance of winning. Since players’ satisfaction is our main focus, we only consider casino sites that feature real money casino games with high RTPs. Reputability : Another important factor we check before recommending a casino is its online reputation. We ensure that the casinos we list have a positive and trustworthy reputation online. We verify a site’s standing by checking its customers’ reviews, licenses, and sister sites.

: Another important factor we check before recommending a casino is its online reputation. We ensure that the casinos we list have a positive and trustworthy reputation online. We verify a site’s standing by checking its customers’ reviews, licenses, and sister sites. Real Money Slots Bonuses and Promotions : The bonuses and promotions a casino offers can go a long way in determining players’ experience on the site. That’s why we only choose casinos that offer generous bonuses for their new and regular members. We also ensure that these sites have low play-through requirements.

: The bonuses and promotions a casino offers can go a long way in determining players’ experience on the site. That’s why we only choose casinos that offer generous bonuses for their new and regular members. We also ensure that these sites have low play-through requirements. Payment Methods: We believe the best casino sites should have a wide range of payment methods that players can easily use to deposit and withdraw at the casino. We make sure to list casinos with various fast and secure banking options.

Best Online Casinos and Slots Reviewed

Using our criteria above, our experts were able to develop a rich list of the best slot sites in the United States and United Kingdom market.

Below find their strengths and reasons why you should play your next online slot at either of them.

If you are interested in knowing more about these casinos’ features, check out Legitimate Casino. You will find a more comprehensive review about each of these best online slots real money usa casinos.

Top Picks for the Best Online Slots Sites in the USA:

Best bonus offers – Cafe Casino

Cafe Casino has many positive talking points that make it a favourite on our list for players. The casino features over 300 exciting games ranging from progressive jackpots to table games and speciality games.

However, the site’s plethora of generous bonus offers makes the site more appealing. New members are welcomed with a match bonus that runs into thousands of dollars! Players can also participate in daily and weekly promotions and earn rewards.

Other amazing perks of Cafe Casino include Bitcoin bonuses and 24/7 customer service. Although Cafe Casino is limited in its number of payment methods, it makes up for it with faster withdrawal processes.

Best RTP slots – Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino has all it takes to be on a top US Casinos list, and it’s no wonder it is on ours. The site features over 200 high-quality games from the top-notch provider, Real Time Gaming.

The games cut across several categories like poker, online slots, table, and specialities. The casino makes it easy to chat with its customer support any day and anytime through its 24/7 live chat. What’s more?

You will find Red Dog Casino site enjoyable across various devices like desktop and mobile. However, the casino does not have a sportsbook or offer poker tournaments. But in a secure and exciting gaming environment with bonuses to match, you don’t have to worry about this.

Best for mobile – Super Slots

Super Slots is best for mobile gamers because of its responsiveness on mobile screens. The site features an attractive design that is fluid, fast, and easy to navigate on all devices, including mobile.

As its name implies, Super Slots is a haven of online slot machines. But you will also find other high-quality games here like video poker, blackjack, and other table games. The site features poker and blackjack tournaments that you can participate in to earn more funds.

Crypto lovers would be glad to know that they can deposit or even withdraw with cryptocurrency on this site. However, average players may find Super Slots credit card minimum deposit of $50 too high, but you can opt for other options with lesser limits.

Best game variety – Slots.lv

Slots.lv has the best deal for you in casino games. The site is home to over 400 gaming options, including online slots, live dealers, specialty, video poker, jackpots, and tournaments.

The site offers several mouth-watering bonuses that could increase your bankroll. With tolerable wagering requirements, you can easily withdraw your winnings in USD or Bitcoin. You can also plug into the site’s loyalty program and win exciting rewards.

While its small pool of payment methods can be considered a con, the available options will get the job done for you faster.

Best real money slots site – Ignition

Ignition is another great option you should consider for playing online slots for real money. The site possesses all the features that make a great slots site.

First, it offers a wide range of real money games. If you are a fan of poker, then you will also enjoy playing at Ignition. The site features several poker tournaments with budget-friendly buy-ins and amazing prize pools. You can deposit with Bitcoin and get a sign-up bonus of thousands of dollars!

Best free slots – Big Spin Casino

Big Spin Casino is one of the hottest online casinos in the market to rev up your slot action. The site is home to various online slots, tables, and video poker games.

The casino offers a massive welcome bonus and plenty of daily and reloads promotions. It supports cryptocurrency for making deposits and withdrawals and even offers you bonuses when you use it.

Average players may find the minimum table limits for liver dealer games high, but their payouts are also substantial.

International Casino Sites:

Best casino site in UK and Canada – PlayOJO

PlayOJO is one of the best casinos you should consider playing at in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The site features a very large game portfolio with top providers like NetxtGen and Playtech. Other amazing benefits of PlayOJO include security, attractive bonuses, and promotions, as well as a variety of payment options.

Best bitcoin and crypto casino – 7BitCasino

If you love earning in crypto, 7BitCasino is the best place to play relaxing games and increase your chances of winning free BTC. 7BitCasino offers the largest array of BTC casino games with over 7000 titles!

You will also fall in love with the site’s glitz and glamour design that gives you an authentic Vegas experience right from home. Regular and generous promotions abound here though its welcome bonus features a huge wagering requirement for bonus and free spins.

Best in New Zealand – Spin Casino

Spin casino is your best option if you are looking for a top-notch casino to play games for real money in New Zealand. A massive deposit bonus awaits you when you sign up, and there are other offers to keep your play at the casino enjoyable.

If you love playing slots, you are spoilt for choice at Spin Casino. Microgaming highly powers its games lobby so that you will find hit slots from these excellent developers available.

Other reasons why you should consider Spin include a simple and attractive design, mobile compatibility, and efficient customer support.

Best pokies site – Joe Fortune

Joe Fortune features a great selection of pokies for players to access. The site is nicely designed and easily navigable on desktop and mobile, so you will find playing games on it exciting.

It also supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash and offers you big bonuses for depositing with them. Joe Fortune supports Instant Play mode, so you can play on the go without much hassle. Live chat support complements its customer support which unfortunately is not available 24/7.

However, the site features a comprehensive FAQ page that provides ready answers to popular questions.

Best for UK bingo – Sun Bingo

Winner of Best Bingo Site at the 2021 WhichBingo Awards, Sun Bingo, is a casino you should be wagering at in the United Kingdom.

What can a player desire that isn’t available at this online casino? A nice cheerful theme, lots of casino games and dedicated bingo rooms, top security, bonuses, and a live casino. Just name them, Sun Bingo has it all.

However, the site features few payment methods, and its live lobby is limited in its number of selections.

Guide on the Slot Games and Casinos

Are Real Money Casino Sites Safe to Use?

Normally, real money online casinos are safe to use. However, not all real money casino sites out there uphold fair play, so you have to be careful while selecting sites to play.

Ensure you only go for licensed sites with reputable authorities; find information about a site’s licensing on its homepage.

You can also check the site’s reputation online, mainly through player reviews.

How Can I Be Sure That Online Slot Machines Aren’t Rigged?

You are assured that online slots aren’t rigged when you play at a licensed and trustworthy casino. This is mainly because regulatory authorities check each site for fairness and transparency before granting its licenses.

Do I Get Bonuses And Other Promotions When Playing Slots?

Online casinos encourage players to play slots on their sites by offering them bonuses. The first reward you get to claim when you sign up to play slots at an online casino is the site’s welcome bonus. You will qualify for other promotions and loyalty programs at the site as you play more with real money.

Conclusion

Online slots are fun to play, but the experience is more thrilling when you play for real money at the best casino sites. We have done the hard work for you and listed the hottest online casinos to play the best online slot machines for real money.

These casinos were ranked based on several criteria, including games variety, high RTPs, reputability, bonuses, and promotions. We also ensure that the sites are licensed with reputable authorities and have advanced security measures on their sites.

In summary, you get a safe and enjoyable experience when you play slots at our recommended casinos.