THE BEST MOBILE PUBG MOBILE APPS FOR ANDROID, IOS, AND APK

(CTN News) – PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. Over one billion downloads and an estimated monthly average of more than 50 million users have made the battle royale title almost synonymous with mobile gaming.

It was initially released in 2018 and since then has developed an extensive esports scene. If you are one of the few individuals who have not yet downloaded PUBG Mobile, here is a complete guide to help you. On both Android and iOS, the game is available.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS FOR DOWNLOADING PUBG MOBILE ON ANDROID?

The Google Play Store can be accessed by clicking here.

PUBG can be found by typing it into the search bar.

In the list of options that appears, you will find PUBG Mobile. You can click on it.

The Install button will appear on the new screen. On your Android device, click on it to download PUBG Mobile.

It is recommended that you have at least 4 GB of free space on your computer to install the game and the downloadable content in-game. In addition, the game requires Android 5.1.1 or higher and a minimum of 2 GB of RAM.

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO DOWNLOAD PUBG MOBILE ON IOS?

If you are running the iOS operating system on your Apple device, follow these steps to install the game.

You can find the App Store on Apple’s website.

To search for PUBG Mobile, click on the search icon at the top right of the screen.

The options that appear will include PUBG.

You will then see a new screen where you can press the “Get” button. Downloading the game on iOS has now been completed.

A device running OS 9.0 or later is required to download PUBG Mobile. In order to download the game and its in-game content, make sure you have 4 GB of free storage.

You can download the PUBG MOBILE APK here

Android users unable to download the game from Google Play Store have another option to play the game. You can download and install the APK file directly. The steps are as follows:

Visit the PUBG Mobile website.

The download APK option is at the bottom center. You can download the APK file by clicking on it.

Click on the APK to start the installation. You might have to enable the installation of files from unknown sources to continue.

You’ll be able to find PUBG after installing the APK. Playing it will require downloading some in-game assets. APK files can be deleted.

