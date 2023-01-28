Connect with us

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 28, 2023
Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 28, 2023

(CTN News) – Your answer to Quordle Today 369 is now available. You need to know here about the four-word puzzle from 28 January 2023.

Quordle’s been around for five months. At the end of January, the game was released as a prototype with many bugs.

Due to the increased difficulty, it’s the most popular daily word game. Four five-letter words have to be guessed in nine attempts instead of one.

In the dedicated practice mode, players can do an unlimited number of Quordle word puzzles, which don’t count toward their overall stats, including win streaks.

Players get a new set of words daily in the game mode at midnight.

By completing the daily mode puzzle, you’ll be able to add to your stats, including win streaks.

It can be hard to correctly guess all of the daily Quordle Today words within the allotted number of guesses. We’ve been providing hints along with the answer for a while now.

Quordle Today tips and tricks

Quordle Today Answer 369 is easy to solve; all you need to do is follow these steps that explain how to solve Quordle Today.

If you are looking for the answer to your Quordle for January 28, 2023, you will find it here.

Here are our hints and answers for Quordle 369, released on 28 January 2023.

Quordle Today’s Hints and tricks.

It’s the same as Wordle: the more information you get, the more likely you will quickly solve the Quordle Today puzzle.

Try words with lots of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA, or AUDIO for your first guess.

Try something completely different if your first few answers don’t work.

Quordle Today hints January 28

Here are some subtle hints to help you crack  Today’s Quordle January 28 puzzle without giving it all away.

Word one Quordle hints

  • ‘S is the first letter
  • There are two vowels in this word
  • This word refers to a meeting of witches

Word two Quordle hints

  • P’ is the first letter

  • There are Two Vowels in this word.

  • This verb moves rhythmically to music

Word three Quordle hints

  • D’ is the first letter.

  • In this word, there are two vowels.

  • A person, group or country that is actively opposed to another over something

Word four Quordle hints

  • F’ is the first letter

  • In this word, there are only two vowels.

  • This term means approximately or around and often comes before a date

What are Quordle Today’s answers for January 28?

You can save yourself some misery if you’ve given up on the Today’s Quordle game.

Look away now, those still trying.

The Quordle Today for January 28 is:

  • NEWLY
  • PUPIL
  • UTTER
  • BRINE

