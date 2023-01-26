Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 25, 2023: Jackpot $526 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for January 25, 2023, drawing has a $526 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $284 Million. After the last win on Nov. 19, when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 24, 2023: $31M Mega Millions Jackpot

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 25, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

9 – 17 – 20 – 38 – 40 and Powerball 18

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, January 25, Jackpot has a $526 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $284 Million, according to the Powerball website.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $31 million jackpot on Tuesday.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On January 23, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

12 – 31 – 47 – 58 – 60 and Powerball 23

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Monday; The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, January 23, Jackpot was a $502 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $271.1 Million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

