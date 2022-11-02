Online Casino industry Growth in Asia – an overview

Online Casino gambling has been growing rapidly over the past decade, thanks to the advent of Internet-based systems that enable remote players from around the world to play casino games, poker, sports betting and other table games with ease.

Nowhere has this growth been more dynamic than in Asia, where new markets continue to emerge and offer significant opportunity for operators of all sizes.

This article takes an overview of the online casino industry in Asia and outlines the key trends driving its growth.

Asian online gaming

Asia is home to many of the world’s fastest-growing online gaming markets. The region has long been a hotbed for gambling and betting, with a tradition dating back centuries.

The advent of mobile technology and the internet means that this market is growing faster than ever before.

And it’s not just about land-based casinos. You can also choose from many casino online Asia; new games like social poker are also having a big impact on the market.

A report by Business Insider recently revealed that poker’s popularity among youngsters had surged from 3% to 13% between 2006 and 2013, thanks largely to free versions of the game being offered by sites such as Zynga Poker.

Other major players in Asia include Japan (3rd), China (4th) and Korea (5th).

The rise of Asian markets

The online casino industry is quickly growing all over the world, but a few specific markets are seeing especially strong gains.

The most impressive growth has been in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

With a population of about 250 million people, Vietnam’s online gambling market is expected to reach $400 million by 2020.

This would represent a 15% annual rate of increase from 2015 levels.

Indonesia’s online gambling market has been estimated at more than $200 million and is growing at rates of 30-35% per year.

In 2016 alone, China’s online games market grew by over 10%, reaching nearly $7 billion. India also saw massive year-on-year growth: its online games revenue increased by over 45% in 2016.

In total, Asia accounted for roughly half of global revenues from online games last year.

Why is it growing?

There are several reasons for the rapid growth of online casinos throughout Asia. One such reason is that they offer players the chance to play games 24 hours a day and seven days a week, which is not possible through conventional land-based casinos.

Furthermore, online casinos can be accessed without having to leave home, which has made them more accessible than ever before.

Nowadays, many people are choosing to gamble on their computers instead of visiting traditional casinos.

Finally, there is also no dress code or age requirement; anyone who wants to gamble can do so from the comfort of their own home.

What trends are there?

The online casino market has seen tremendous growth in the past decade, and this trend is expected to continue.

This is due to several factors, including increased media penetration and rising disposable incomes.

As internet access becomes more widespread throughout the region, it’s likely that this trend will only continue.

It should be noted that those who do gamble often find themselves gravitating towards games such as poker and blackjack, as opposed to slot machines or other casino games which are less popular amongst Asians.

Similarly, there are plenty of Chinese language sites for gamers to enjoy.

One might speculate that this is because many of these games require strategic thinking skills;

so even though they may not have had much exposure to gambling before coming online, they’re able to catch on quickly.

The online gambling market in Asia (2022)

The online gambling market in Asia is expected to grow from $11.87 billion in 2017, to $14.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 4%.

The region will continue to be dominated by Japan and China, with the former accounting for around 50% of the market share and 25% of global revenue.

It should also be noted that the market in India is likely to grow tremendously over the next five years.

Regarding online gambling markets, China is expected to become one of Asia’s most lucrative.

The largest market will be video gaming, which could reach $7.2 billion by 2022.

This is largely due to factors such as increasing income levels and disposable income, lack of entertainment options within Macau, and increase in availability of internet.

Types of bonuses and promotions available at casinos in Asia

Casinos in Asia offer a variety of bonuses and promotions to attract players. These include:

* Welcome bonuses – Bonuses awarded to new players who sign up with a casino.

* Referral bonuses – Bonuses offered to existing players who refer friends or family members to the casino.

* Reload bonuses – Bonuses that are awarded when a player reloads their account.

* First deposit bonuses – Bonuses that are awarded when a player makes their first deposit with the casino.

Predictions

The Asian gambling market is set to see a lot of growth over the next few years and the online casino sector of that market is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

How do we know this? Well, some major gambling conglomerates such as Stanleybet are already making their first moves into the Asian gambling markets with their online casinos.

So, what does that mean for you? It means you should start focusing on your business strategy now if you want to be prepared for when the time comes.

