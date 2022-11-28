Octordle Today: Daily #308 Hints And Answers For 28 November, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #308 here, released on November 28, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour.

Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #308 Words Hints (November 28, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #308.

Hint 1: Words 1, 2, 3 and 4 all contain a K.

Hint 2: Words 2 and 8 contain a C.

Hint 3: Only word 3 has a Y.

Hint 4: Only word 7 has an F.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: No words contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: J

Word 2: T

Word 3: S

Word 4: P

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: G

Word 8: O

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: someone who enjoys joking.

who enjoys joking. Word 2: with opposite sides or far or relatively far apart surfaces.

with opposite sides or far or relatively far apart surfaces. Word 3: having many sharp points or spikes.

having many sharp points or spikes. Word 4: expressively play a keyboard or plucked stringed instrument.

expressively play a keyboard or plucked stringed instrument. Word 5: a smooth, glossy fabric made from a weave in which the warp threads are gathered and looped only at certain points by the weft.

a smooth, glossy fabric made from a weave in which the warp threads are gathered and looped only at certain points by the weft. Word 6: deliver a strong blow.

deliver a strong blow. Word 7 : a shoot or twig inserted into a slit on the trunk or stem of a living plant to receive sap.

: a shoot or twig inserted into a slit on the trunk or stem of a living plant to receive sap. Word 8: a ve ry large e xpanse of sea, specifically each of its main geographical divisions.

Octordle Today #308 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #308 for November 28th, 2022:

Word 1: JOKER

Word 2: THICK

Word 3: SPIKY

Word 4: PLUNK

Word 5: SATIN

Word 6: SMITE

Word 7: GRAFT

Word 8: OCEAN

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Octordle Today: Daily #307 Hints And Answers For 27 November, 2022