Warzone 2 DMZ: Unlock The ‘Tycoon’ Basilisk Blueprint

(CTN News) – In Warzone 2 DMZ, how do you unblock the blueprint for the Tycoon’s Basilisk? Do you want to know how to do that? The newest installment of the Warzone series is Warzone 2, and it comes with an impressive assortment of weapons, items, and equipment in comparison to the previous installments.

As a player of Tycoon’s Basilisk, you will have the opportunity to unlock this exotic blueprint by completing certain tasks throughout the game.

The purpose of this guide is to show you how to unlock the Tycoon’s Basilisk blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ through a series of steps.

How does the ‘Tycoon’ Basilisk appear in Warzone 2?

There are two actions on the Basilisk, and it fires .500 Magnum rounds, making it a double-action semi-automatic handgun.

A 5-round magazine is included with the weapon, and the magazine can be upgraded to an 8-round magazine at an additional cost.

The handgun is one of the most powerful handguns in the game, and it can be unlocked at level 39 in the game. There is no better handgun for taking down your enemies in Warzone 2 DMZ than the Tycoon Basilisk. This is a powerful handgun you can use to help you defeat your opponents.

It is imperative to keep in mind that you have to take down 13 enemies with headshots in order to complete the White Lotus Tier 3 Faction Mission, “Badge of Honor.”

Once you have completed this mission, you will receive 5000 XP points as a reward for completing the mission.

Is there a way to get the ‘Tycoon’ Basilisk Blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Getting the ‘Tycoon’ Basilisk in Warzone 2 DMZ is as easy as walking to the police station shown on the map. Look for it in the room towards the back left on the ground floor of the police station. Below you will find a detailed guide that will guide you through the steps.

On the map, there is a police station that you need to go to. There are some games that unlock this building, while there are other games that show it as a stronghold, depending on the game. You only need to eliminate the AI soldiers at the front door of the building, regardless of whether it is a stronghold or not. It is likely that one of them will drop a key card that you can use to access the building. You will need to locate the room on the ground floor towards the left of the back of the building once you enter the building. This room will have a showcase that holds a replica of the Tycoon’s Basilisk that can be seen inside the showcase. Warzone 2’s DMZ allows you to unlock the Tycoon’s Basilisk by collecting the blueprint.

I hope that this has helped you understand how to unlock the Basilisk in Warzone 2! You will have to follow a number of steps in Warzone 2 DMZ in order to unlock the blueprint of the Basilisk in the game.

This powerful handgun will enable you to easily defeat your enemies and dominate the battlefield with ease. Wishing you all the best!

