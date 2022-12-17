In Fortnite, How To Rescue Water Dummies

(CTN News) – Fortnite and the popular anime My Hero Academia have officially teamed up to create the much-anticipated collaboration.

As a result of this update, there are a number of new quests, a chance to get free cosmetics, and a few special weapons available throughout the map.

In order to get their dubs, players are landing on the island and searching for Deku’s Smash Mythic and the All Mighty Supply Drop.

As part of the official collaboration between MHA and the game developers, loopers will find a number of quests available that will allow them to gain additional XP.

They are required to rescue up to six training dummies that have been submerged in water or ice across the island as part of one of the missions.

While the Winterfest Quests are already underway, the new MHA quests add another opportunity for players to level up even faster this holiday season and give anime fans a chance to get their hands on some freebies like emoticons and back blings.

As well as official collaboration cosmetics from the likes of Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugou, and Ochaco Uraraka, they can also be purchased from the Item Shop.

It should be noted, however, that completing quests is a viable way to go about obtaining free XP in addition to cosmetics for gamers who still wish to take advantage of these benefits.

You can learn how to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 by following these steps:

The Fortnite x My Hero Academia quest is to rescue training dummies from the water

One of the quests in the My Hero Academia collaboration in Fortnite requires players to rescue six training dummies from the water, scattered around the island, as part of the collaboration.

Upon completing this task, they will be able to earn up to 20,000 XP, which will enable them to unlock the higher tiers of the Battle Pass faster than usual.

You will have to land at all the locations marked on the map above in order to rescue the training dummies that are in the water.

On the Fortnite island, you will notice that there are a variety of different biomes that you can explore. You simply need to move closer to the dummies that are half submerged in water and interact with them in order to get their attention.

The quest does not require that you rescue all six training dummies in one match. Instead, you can choose a viable strategy that allows you to complete the task and earn XP over several matches.

In any case, it is advisable that you land near the marked location and grab a weapon before approaching the dummies to rescue them. Due to the fact that Fortnite multiple players will be trying to complete the quest at the same time, this is in order to ensure longer survival.

Whenever a dummy is rescued, it will be added to the total number of dummies that need to be rescued so that it can complete the task.

Upon rescuing all of the animals, the mission will be Fortnite completed and you will receive 20,000 XP that will be added to your account level once you have rescued all of them.

