Fortnite Update 29.10 Drops: New Items, Quests, and Collaborations Revealed

(CTN News) – The latest Fortnite update (Tuesday, March 26) adds new items and quests across its three biggest modes.

Following the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 and the Rise of Midas limited-time mode in March, Epic Games is releasing even more content for the multiplayer game.

What we know about version 29.10, including when it’s coming out.

Fortnite update release date

There’s going to be an update for Fortnite on Tuesday, March 26.

Players reported matchmaking servers down around 8am GMT on Tuesday morning, just before the update.

The game will be down for a couple of hours whenever new content is added.

Lego Fortnite will get new content on March 26 – more below.

Fortnite update: new items, quests, and cosmetics

Some of the exciting new goodies coming to Fortnite in version 29.10 have also been leaked by the same leakers.

New quests, cosmetics, and items from Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite, and Rocket Racing are included, as well as a Nike collaboration.

Battle Pass additions

As part of the Battle Pass, Epic Games will show you quests and cosmetics related to Korra, the titular character from Legend of Korra, who will be in the game starting April 2. According to leaker iFireMonkey, Fortnite may also get a second Korra variant.

Players can also unlock Super Styles for the Battle Pass, essentially bonus rewards. An Ares Crew Pack will be added to the items you can earn by playing.

The Rise of Midas mode just started, so expect more quests, items, and cosmetics for Midas. For separate quests, there could be a Banana of the Gods consumable and a Midas Drum Gun. Ascendant Midas cosmetics will also be in the Fortnite Shop and as tourney prizes.

Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and more

Another update for Lego Fortnite’s Mechanical Mayhem is expected, allowing you to build drivable vehicles, including steering wheels, wheels, headlights, and bumpers.

Meanwhile, Rocket Racing gets a Masamune Car, decals, magic missile boosts, and friction trails.

Finally, a new Nike collaboration is coming. Dubbed Airphoria Volume 2, it’ll probably feature new skins and emotes.