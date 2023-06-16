Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 22nd June

Epic Games Store Free Games –The Epic Games Store has constantly offered free downloads of games since its introduction in 2018.

For a certain period of time, anyone who opens an account on the store will be able to add these reduced titles to their library.

The account holder can continue to play these games indefinitely after then. The Epic Games Store now releases a new free game every week, typically on Thursday, though it is not wholly opposed to changing this schedule.



Due to the variety of games it offers, the Epic Games Store has been able to attract more fans. Not to mention the excitement surrounding the free “Mystery Games” that have long accompanied the Epic Games Store Mega Sales.

When these obscure titles become huge hits, like Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2020 or NBA 2k21 in 2021, the enthusiasm is usually well-earned.

Similar to this, the monthly free game giveaway on the Epic titles Store generates a lot of buzz because it has some of the most thrilling titles available on the Store.

What titles have been available for free on the Epic Game Store since 2018? In 2023, what is now free?

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until June 22 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2



Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2 is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and June 22.

Guacamelee!, Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Guacamelee! 2 Epic Store Free Period June 15 – 22 June 15 – 22 Developer DrinkBox Studios DrinkBox Studios Genre 2D Metroidvania 2D Metroidvania Metacritic PC Score 80 84 Epic Games Store Page Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Guacamelee! 2

For lovers of Metroidvania, DrinkBox’s Guacamelee! has created two well-regarded 2D action-platformers that are both must-play games.

The games, which are heavily influenced by Mexican culture, follow a luchador who must body slam his way through two non-linear adventures, albeit he is not forced to do so.

Exploration plays a sizable element in both games, and as is customary for the genre, players gain powers they can utilise to explore new places.

These two free games from the Epic Games Store may lack the AAA titles’ inherent appeal, but they are undoubtedly among the best gifts of 2023.

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

June 22– June 29, 2023: The Hunter: Call of the Wild; Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms — Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle

May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding

May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt

June 8 to June 15: Payday 2

June 15 to June 22: Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2

