Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 2nd November

Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2023, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.

Curious about the current freebies? Just take a quick scroll down to find out!

Even if you don’t have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it’s a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.

You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.

We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until Nov 02 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim The Evil Within 2; Tandem: a Tale of Shadows

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle

May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding

May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt

June 8 to June 15: Payday 2

June 15 to June 22: Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2

June 22 – June 29: The Hunter: Call of the Wild; Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms — Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack

June 29 – July 06: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

July 06 – July 13: Grime

July 13 – July 20: Train Valley 2

July 20 – July 27: Murder by Numbers; The Elder Scrolls Online

July 27 – Aug 03: Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel

Aug 03 – Aug 10: Bloons TD 6; Loop Hero

Aug 10 – Aug 17: Europa Universalis 4; Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Aug 17 – Aug 24: Black Book; Dodo Peak

Aug 24 – Aug 31: Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Aug 31 – Sep 07: Cave Story+

Sep 07 – Sep 14: Spelldrifter

Sep 14 – Sep 21: 911 Operator

Sep 21 – Sep 28: Out of Line; The Forest Quartet

Sep 28 – Oct 05: Model Builder; Soulstice

Oct 05 – Oct 12: Godlike Burger

Oct 12 – Oct 19: Blazing Sails; Qube Ultimate Bundle

Oct 19 – Oct 26: Eternal Threads; The Evil Within

