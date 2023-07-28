Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 3rd August

Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2023, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.

Curious about the current freebies? Just take a quick scroll down to find out!

Even if you don’t have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it’s a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.

You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.

We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until Aug 03 27 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel

Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and Aug 03.

Homeworld Remastered Collection

Homeworld Remastered Collection is a highly acclaimed real-time strategy (RTS) game set in the vastness of space, where thrilling space battles take center stage.

In this game, players immerse themselves in the role of commanders, making strategic decisions about unit types, fleet formations, and flight tactics to secure victory.

The game’s popularity has soared due to its captivating gameplay and the opportunity to engage in epic interstellar conflicts.

Severed Steel

Severed Steel offers a thrilling first-person shooter (FPS) experience set in a mesmerizing sci-fi world. Players are invited to embrace a fluid stunt system that enables them to perform breathtaking maneuvers while navigating through intense combat scenarios.

The game’s environment adds another layer of excitement, as it’s fully destructible, allowing players to unleash chaos upon their foes.

With lightning-fast reflexes and precise trigger finger work, players find themselves immersed in the adrenaline-pumping challenges of Severed Steel’s futuristic setting and complex superstructure.