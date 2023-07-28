Gaming
Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 3rd August
Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2023, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.
Even if you don't have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it's a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.
You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.
We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!
Current Epic Games Store Free Games
You have until Aug 03 27 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel
Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and Aug 03.
Homeworld Remastered Collection
Homeworld Remastered Collection is a highly acclaimed real-time strategy (RTS) game set in the vastness of space, where thrilling space battles take center stage.
In this game, players immerse themselves in the role of commanders, making strategic decisions about unit types, fleet formations, and flight tactics to secure victory.
The game’s popularity has soared due to its captivating gameplay and the opportunity to engage in epic interstellar conflicts.
Severed Steel
Severed Steel offers a thrilling first-person shooter (FPS) experience set in a mesmerizing sci-fi world. Players are invited to embrace a fluid stunt system that enables them to perform breathtaking maneuvers while navigating through intense combat scenarios.
The game’s environment adds another layer of excitement, as it’s fully destructible, allowing players to unleash chaos upon their foes.
With lightning-fast reflexes and precise trigger finger work, players find themselves immersed in the adrenaline-pumping challenges of Severed Steel’s futuristic setting and complex superstructure.
Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?
- Aug 03 – Aug 17, 2023: Bloons TD 6; Loop Hero
WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.
EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?
Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.
Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:
- Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).
- Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.
- Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.
- Press “Get”
- You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.
- Enjoy!
EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY
- Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline
- Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice
- Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout
- Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios
- Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters
- Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster
- Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips
- Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers
- Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry
- Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea
- Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War
- Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship
- Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age
- Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez
- Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau
- Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue
- Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club
- May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo
- May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle
- May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding
- May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition
- June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt
- June 8 to June 15: Payday 2
- June 15 to June 22: Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2
- June 22 – June 29: The Hunter: Call of the Wild; Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms — Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack
- June 29 – July 06: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- July 06 – July 13: Grime
- July 13 – July 20: Train Valley 2
- July 20 – July 27: Murder by Numbers; The Elder Scrolls Online
- July 27 – Aug 03: Homeworld Remastered Collection; Severed Steel
