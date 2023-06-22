Countries in Asia legalize Gambling

The debate about the need to allow gambling in the UAE is becoming increasingly fierce. Local big businesses and foreign investors want more freedom for their commercial gambling projects. So far, they have to face serious restrictions.

The UAE and Thailand will open whole complexes of casinos

There is a good chance that casinos in the United Arab Emirates will be legalized after all, as in Japan. In these two countries, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International Corporation intend to build major resorts for fans of gambling entertainment. The planned annual turnover is several billion dollars.

In Thailand, local authorities are also thinking about the possibility of building a huge gambling complex. Project investors promise that it will compete with one of the industry leaders – the Marina Bay Sands complex in Singapore. There is a good chance that local officials will make a positive decision on the construction.

Macau falls off the pedestal

Preparing the new centers will be a challenge for Macau, which so far is considered the world’s largest gambling center. It has locked up virtually all the demand for such entertainment in the region.

Macau’s casino revenues are six times higher than those of the Las Vegas Strip. All indications are that the period of explosive growth of the Chinese territory has ended in recent years.

The reason for this is the tightening of control over the gambling establishments by Beijing. By such measures, the Chinese authorities hope to prevent the outflow of capital.

As a result, the government faced a non-trivial task – to attract tourists with other entertainment. At the same time, neighboring countries are following the beaten track and building casinos offering roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and other gambling entertainment.

The rise of the industry in Asia

The emergence of large gambling complexes in the UAE, Japan, and Thailand could be a knockout blow to the Macau industry. After all, gambling foreign tourists come here from the above-mentioned countries. Of course, many prefer to play at online casinos, even though they are illegal.

According to www.twinspinca.com, many people play in Canadian casinos with Canadian dollars, despite the fact that it is inconvenient in terms of commissions. But do not need to leave home.

Now gambling enthusiasts will have an alternative. Many of them will prefer to stay at home. Jeremy Walker, a gaming industry consultant, believes that Macau will face huge problems in the very near future. Many players will prefer Singapore, Bangkok, or Osaka, where new experiences await them.

In the late winter of 2023, the members of the lower house of Parliament of Thailand gave their consent to the creation of gambling resorts. The “cheapest” project would require investments of $ 8 billion for implementation.

In spring, Japan gave final approval for the construction of a complex worth $10 billion in Osaka. MGM and Orix Corp. are responsible for its development.

There is a debate going on right now in the UAE about the need to legalize gambling. This information is given by journalists of Bloomberg agency. The consciousness of the authorities is evolving in the right direction as states seek to rebuild their economies, badly affected by pandemic restrictions.

SEE ALSO: Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 29th June

