Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Collaboration With Great British Teddy Bear Company

(CTN News) – One of the country’s most popular mobile games, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), recently partnered with the Great British Teddy Bear Company, a prestigious soft toy brand. In-game buddies will include The Great British Teddy Bear Company’s iconic British characters, including Robin Hood Teddy Bear and Sherlock Holmes Teddy Bear, starting June 24, 2022.

Along with the new buddies, players can access exclusive GB Teddy Bear items, including GB Teddy Bear Sets and GB Teddy Bear Covers, as well as GB Teddy Bear Ornaments. Founded in 2002, The Great British Teddy Bear Company produces Britain’s finest Teddy Bears. Every GB Teddy Bear character is steeped in British culture and tradition.

Great British Teddy Bear Company is a perfect partner for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a mobile game dedicated to providing players with diverse, high-quality in-game experiences that explore a variety of topics, cultures, and fan bases through notable IP collaborations.

More about the Great British Teddy Bear Company

As the owner of a global intellectual property steeped in history, the Great British Teddy Bear Company was founded by the Jessup family in 2002. Hollywood stars and the British Prime Minister endorse it, as does the Royal Family

Each GB Teddy Bear is iconically famous, and their endorsements add value to products and partnerships. British quality, culture, history, and tradition are all represented in the GB Teddy Bear family.

