Connect with us

News

Tyre Nichols' Death Led Memphis Police To Fire Another Officer
Advertisement

News

Bangkok Schools Close Due To Worsening Air Pollution

News

U.S. And South Korea Hold Joint Air Drills Involving Stealth Fighters F-22, F-35

News

Lucky Fruit Seller in Thailand Wins 30 Million Baht Lottery Jackpot

News

Pakistan's Oil Industry is on the Brink Of Collapse as the Dollar Liquidity Crisis

News Asia News

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists

News Covid-19

California Schools No Longer Require COVID Vaccines

News

Blinken Cancels China Trip Over Chinese Spy Balloon

News Covid-19

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

News Regional News

Chocking PM2.5 Air Pollution Returns to Thailand

News World News

Elon Musk Wins Lawsuit 9 Jurors Give Unanimous Decision

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Northern Thailand

News

Thailand Rises In Democracy Index 2022 As Other Asian Nations Remain Unchanged

News

Japan's Government Considers No-Mask Graduation Ceremonies

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

News

Thailand Passport Now Less Valuable Than Cambodian Passport

Entertainment News

Jay Park's 'Won Soju' To Enter American Market This Year

News

U.S. Dollar Climbs as Central Banks See Inflation Risks Unwind

News

Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April

News

E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

News

Tyre Nichols’ Death Led Memphis Police To Fire Another Officer

Published

38 mins ago

on

Tyre Nichols' death led Memphis police to fire another officer

(CTN NEWS) – MEMPHIS, Tenn. –  Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was severely beaten by officers in the Tennessee city of Memphis last month, was killed, and Memphis police fired a sixth officer involved in his killing on Friday (Feb. 3).

The officer was named Preston Hemphill by the Memphis Police Department, which issued a statement claiming that, among other things, he had broken the rules involving the use of a Taser, honesty, and personal conduct.

Connection to the killing of Nichols, the most recent in a string of African-American victims whose murders have sparked a national conversation about racial inequality and police violence.

Five other black officers have already been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE:  Video Shows Tyre Nichols’ Brutal Beating By Memphis Police

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP)

/ AP

Although we disagree with this dismissal, Preston Hemphill will continue to assist the authorities in the inquiry into Mr. Nichols’ death, according to a telephone statement from his attorney Lee Gerald.

While Gerald steered clear of speculating about whether his client would also be subject to criminal charges, he did note that “it speaks for itself” regarding his cooperation with the inquiry.

Hemphill and a seventh officer had already been let go from their positions. Additionally, three firefighters were fired for failing to give Nichols necessary emergency medical care after he was detained.

Other police officers, firefighters, and others who documented the incident may also face criminal charges when additional information becomes available, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

READ MORE: Police In Memphis Disband Unit That Brutally Killed Tyre Nichols

/ AP

TRAFFIC BEATING

Following the removal of Nichols from his vehicle during a traffic check on January 7, cops can be seen on police footage of the incident punching, kicking, and bashing him with a baton.

Three days after his injuries, Tyre Nichols passed away.

Gerald previously stated that Hemphill was wearing the body camera that recorded the first of the four films made public by the authorities.

In the footage, Nichols was dragged from his car, knocked to the ground, and pepper sprayed before Hemphill allegedly shot him with a Taser stun gun.

Tyre Nichols managed to escape and flee, but the other five officers pursued him and participated in the worst beatings.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

U.S. And South Korea Hold Joint Air Drills Involving Stealth Fighters F-22, F-35

Lucky Fruit Seller in Thailand Wins 30 Million Baht Lottery Jackpot

Pakistan’s Oil Industry is on the Brink Of Collapse as the Dollar Liquidity Crisis
Related Topics:
Continue Reading