Tyre Nichols’ Death Led Memphis Police To Fire Another Officer

(CTN NEWS) – MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was severely beaten by officers in the Tennessee city of Memphis last month, was killed, and Memphis police fired a sixth officer involved in his killing on Friday (Feb. 3).

The officer was named Preston Hemphill by the Memphis Police Department, which issued a statement claiming that, among other things, he had broken the rules involving the use of a Taser, honesty, and personal conduct.

Connection to the killing of Nichols, the most recent in a string of African-American victims whose murders have sparked a national conversation about racial inequality and police violence.

Five other black officers have already been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Although we disagree with this dismissal, Preston Hemphill will continue to assist the authorities in the inquiry into Mr. Nichols’ death, according to a telephone statement from his attorney Lee Gerald.

While Gerald steered clear of speculating about whether his client would also be subject to criminal charges, he did note that “it speaks for itself” regarding his cooperation with the inquiry.

Hemphill and a seventh officer had already been let go from their positions. Additionally, three firefighters were fired for failing to give Nichols necessary emergency medical care after he was detained.

Other police officers, firefighters, and others who documented the incident may also face criminal charges when additional information becomes available, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

TRAFFIC BEATING

Following the removal of Nichols from his vehicle during a traffic check on January 7, cops can be seen on police footage of the incident punching, kicking, and bashing him with a baton.

Three days after his injuries, Tyre Nichols passed away.

Gerald previously stated that Hemphill was wearing the body camera that recorded the first of the four films made public by the authorities.

In the footage, Nichols was dragged from his car, knocked to the ground, and pepper sprayed before Hemphill allegedly shot him with a Taser stun gun.

Tyre Nichols managed to escape and flee, but the other five officers pursued him and participated in the worst beatings.

