Connect with us

News Covid-19

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers
Advertisement

News Regional News

Chocking PM2.5 Air Pollution Returns to Thailand

News World News

Elon Musk Wins Lawsuit 9 Jurors Give Unanimous Decision

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Northern Thailand

News

Thailand Rises In Democracy Index 2022 As Other Asian Nations Remain Unchanged

News

Japan's Government Considers No-Mask Graduation Ceremonies

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

News

Thailand Passport Now Less Valuable Than Cambodian Passport

Entertainment News

Jay Park's 'Won Soju' To Enter American Market This Year

News

U.S. Dollar Climbs as Central Banks See Inflation Risks Unwind

News

Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April

News

E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

News

Registration For PPP Leadership Races Opens In South Korea

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News

China Announced Cross-Border Travel Between Hong Kong and Macau Will Resume on February 6

News

Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over Western U.S.

News

What are the Reasons for Cannabis Becoming legal in Many Countries?

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News

The COVID Pandemic Leads to Pfizer's Record-Breaking Revenue of $100 Billion in 2022

News

Thailand to Reduce the Standard Safety Level of Air Pollution to 37.5 Microns from 50 Microns

News

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

Published

8 seconds ago

on

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

(CTN NEWS) – According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Friday, a bill that would repeal the mandate that the majority of foreign Air Travelers receive the COVID-19 vaccination will be put to the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives the following week.

The Biden administration repealed the COVID-19 testing requirement for visitors arriving by air in June, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) immunization regulations remain in place.

With certain restricted exceptions, adult foreign travelers who are neither citizens nor permanent residents of the United States are currently required to present proof of immunization before boarding their aircraft.

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced legislation to eliminate the vaccination requirement.

“The CDC’s unscientific requirement has been severing too many people from their families for excessive time. It should be over, “He tweeted this.

The CDC advises that all travelers get vaccinated since it believes immunizations are still the most effective public health measure against COVID-19. Friday, the CDC declined to comment right away.

The U.S. Travel Association stated on Thursday that it has “long advocated the repeal of this restriction” and “sees no reason to wait until the public health emergency’s May expiration – particularly while potential tourists are planning spring and summer travel.”

According to the group, “the only country that still has this need for foreign visitors when there is no longer any public health basis” is the United States.

After a judge ruled that mask regulations on flights were illegal, they were relaxed last year.

However, as COVID infections soared in China in December, the United States mandated negative COVID-19 test criteria for the majority of passengers from China.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Shocking PM2.5 Air Pollution Returns to Thailand

Elon Musk Wins Lawsuit 9 Jurors Give Unanimous Decision

Army Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Northern Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading