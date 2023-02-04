Connect with us

U.S. And South Korea Hold Joint Air Drills Involving Stealth Fighters F-22, F-35
(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – In a show of America’s “unwavering resolve and capability” to uphold its security commitment to the Asian partner, the United States and South Korea held combined air drills on Friday.

The South Korean Air Force stated that the exercises involved the participation of U.S. F-22 and F-35B stealth jets.

Just two days prior, the allies had staged air maneuvers over the Yellow Sea that included B-1B strategic bombers and F-22 and F-35B planes from the United States military.

The allies then went on to perform the drills over the Yellow Sea. During each of these exercises, the South used its F-35A jets.

Photo : YONHAP News

According to a statement released by the military, this round of joint training was to “improve combined operational capabilities and interoperability between the Air Forces of South Korea and the United States.”

“It reflects the U.S.’ invariable will and capabilities to carry out its defense commitment to South Korea,” it added.

“While continuing to maintain a strong combined defense posture, the South Korean and United States Air Forces will continue to strengthen combined drills to establish strong response capabilities and posture against the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea”

U.S. Stealth Fighters

The drill takes place a day after North Korea issued a warning stating that it would “take the strongest retaliation” to any military action taken by the United States by the premise of “nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation.”

During his visit to Seoul earlier this week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin indicated more deployments of modern military assets would be required to ensure U.S. security commitment.

Speculation arose due to the drills conducted over the Yellow Sea, not too far from the coast of China.

Observers said that the drills were designed partly to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in the provocations carried out by North Korea.

