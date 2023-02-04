Connect with us

News

Lucky Fruit Seller in Thailand Wins 30 Million Baht Lottery Jackpot
Advertisement

News

Pakistan's Oil Industry is on the Brink Of Collapse as the Dollar Liquidity Crisis

News Asia News

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists

News Covid-19

California Schools No Longer Require COVID Vaccines

News

Blinken Cancels China Trip Over Chinese Spy Balloon

News Covid-19

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

News Regional News

Chocking PM2.5 Air Pollution Returns to Thailand

News World News

Elon Musk Wins Lawsuit 9 Jurors Give Unanimous Decision

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Northern Thailand

News

Thailand Rises In Democracy Index 2022 As Other Asian Nations Remain Unchanged

News

Japan's Government Considers No-Mask Graduation Ceremonies

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

News

Thailand Passport Now Less Valuable Than Cambodian Passport

Entertainment News

Jay Park's 'Won Soju' To Enter American Market This Year

News

U.S. Dollar Climbs as Central Banks See Inflation Risks Unwind

News

Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April

News

E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

News

Registration For PPP Leadership Races Opens In South Korea

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News

China Announced Cross-Border Travel Between Hong Kong and Macau Will Resume on February 6

News

Lucky Fruit Seller in Thailand Wins 30 Million Baht Lottery Jackpot

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Lucky Fruit Seller in Thailand Wins 30 Million Baht Lottery Jackpot

(CTN News) – Yesterday’s government lottery winner was a fruit seller from the eastern Thai province of Rayong, who took home 30 million baht (US$916,310). He claims it will pay off his debt and cover his kids’ college expenses.

33-year-old Phongpat Witheethep, who makes a job selling fruit at the Pluak Daeng market, just became a billionaire. While there, he saw a lottery ticket that he “loved the look of.”

Phongpat purchased five tickets with the same number since he had such a positive feeling about it: 297411.

The lottery’s first prize of 6 million baht was selected on February 1 and was assigned to the number 297411. Lucky Phongpat multiplied his profits by five with his stack of duplicate tickets.

The fruit vendor disclosed his intentions.

“Once I collect my rewards, I’ll settle my obligations and relocate my family to Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand, where we were born and raised. The remainder of the funds will be invested and utilized to fund my two children’s schooling.

He said that he never anticipated winning and finds it difficult to express his feelings.

The fruit vendor arrived at Pluak Daeng Police Station at 7 p.m. yesterday with his five winning tickets to record proof of his lottery jackpot win in case anything untoward occurred.

A Samut Prakan, Thailand, motorcycle taxi driver called Ek gained notoriety in December after winning 12 million baht ($366,636) in the national lottery.

Ek said that he used the age of his ex-wife, who had gone away the week before, to choose the winning lottery number 375805. He said that he would pay off his obligations with the proceeds.

Just hours after winning the lottery, two Thai men perished in unconnected traffic incidents last month. Each earned 4,000 and 2000 baht, respectively.

A Thai man purchased so many lottery tickets in December that he may have won the largest lottery payout ever in Thailand, totaling 144 million baht.

Related CTN News:

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For February 3, 2023: Jackpot $20 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 1, 2023: Jackpot $653 Million

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 27, 2023: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading