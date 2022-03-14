Saudi Arabia Executes a Record 81 Convicts in a Single Day

It was reported Saturday that Saudi Arabia executed 81 convicts in one day for terrorism-related crimes, exceeding the number killed last year.

The news has sparked criticism from human rights groups worldwide according to France24.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the defendants included convicts linked to the Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda, Yemen’s Huthi rebel forces, or “other terrorist organizations”.

The wealthy Gulf nation has one of the world’s highest execution rates and frequently executes death sentences by beheading or hanging.

According to the SPA statement, those executed were convicted of plotting attacks in the kingdom, including killing “a large number” of civilians and security personnel.

In addition, the SPA said at noon Suadi Arabia time Saturday, convictions include killing government officials and damaging economic sites, as well as planting land mines to target police vehicles.

Executions Carried out in Saudi Arabia Capital

There were convictions for kidnapping, torture, rape, and for smuggling weapons and bombs into the kingdom, according to the announcement.

Among the 81 people killed, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian.

The 81 deaths mark more than the total of 69 executions carried out in the Saudi Arabia capital in all of 2021.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia has executed 11 individuals convicted of various crimes, bringing the total executed so far this year to 92.

Those executed were tried by Saudi courts with 13 judges overseeing their trials over three stages for each individual.

The news agency also said that the kingdom would maintain a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten stability.

Saudi Arabia has been struck by deadly shootings and bombings carried out by members of the IS group since late 2014.

Over 50 countries worldwide still carry out capital punishment, including the United States.

According to Amnesty International, only four countries were responsible for 88 percent of all executions reported in 2020: Iran had 246 executions, Egypt had 107, Iraq had 45, and Saudi Arabia had 27 executions.