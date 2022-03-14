31.8 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsNews Asia

Saudi Arabia Executes a Record 81 Convicts in a Single Day

By CTN News
0
35
Saudi Arabia Executes a Record 81 Convicts in a Single Day
Saudi Arabia Executes a Record 81 Convicts in a Single Day

Must read

CTN Newshttps://chiangraitimes.com

It was reported Saturday that Saudi Arabia executed 81 convicts in one day for terrorism-related crimes, exceeding the number killed last year.

The news has sparked criticism from human rights groups worldwide according to France24.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the defendants included convicts linked to the Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda, Yemen’s Huthi rebel forces, or “other terrorist organizations”.

The wealthy Gulf nation has one of the world’s highest execution rates and frequently executes death sentences by beheading or hanging.

According to the SPA statement, those executed were convicted of plotting attacks in the kingdom, including killing “a large number” of civilians and security personnel.

In addition, the SPA said at noon Suadi Arabia time Saturday, convictions include killing government officials and damaging economic sites, as well as planting land mines to target police vehicles.

Executions Carried out in Saudi Arabia Capital

There were convictions for kidnapping, torture, rape, and for smuggling weapons and bombs into the kingdom, according to the announcement.

Among the 81 people killed, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian.

The 81 deaths mark more than the total of 69 executions carried out in the Saudi Arabia capital in all of 2021.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia has executed 11 individuals convicted of various crimes, bringing the total executed so far this year to 92.

Those executed were tried by Saudi courts with 13 judges overseeing their trials over three stages for each individual.

The news agency also said that the kingdom would maintain a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten stability.

Saudi Arabia has been struck by deadly shootings and bombings carried out by members of the IS group since late 2014.

Over 50 countries worldwide still carry out capital punishment, including the United States.
According to Amnesty International, only four countries were responsible for 88 percent of all executions reported in 2020: Iran had 246 executions, Egypt had 107, Iraq had 45, and Saudi Arabia had 27 executions.

Previous articleNorth Korea Test Biden With 2 Ballistic Missile Tests
Next articleTennis Heckler Brings Naomi Osaka to Tears at Indian Wells 2022

More News

Load more

Latest News

News

Chiang Mai to Open Complete Province for Songkran Festival 2022

Learning

Pi Day 2022 Mathematicians and Bakers Keen to Celebrate

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Governor Helps Thais Duped By China Gang Members in Laos

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #17 Daily Song March 14, 2022

Gaming

Wordle #268 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 14, 2022

Sports

Tom Brady’s Touchdown Football Sells for US$518,000

News

15 Stranded Ukrainians Help Yellow Raise Money in Chiang Mai

Sports

Tennis Heckler Brings Naomi Osaka to Tears at Indian Wells 2022

News

North Korea Test Biden With 2 Ballistic Missile Tests

Lifestyles

Bridal Asia Event 2022, A Paradise For Every New Bride

Lifestyles

101 How To Buy Land In Metaverse 2022.

Tech

Best iOS Hackers For Hire a Hacker Service.

News

YouTube Blocks Putin’s State-Linked Media Worldwide

Tech

5 Qualities of a Good Virtual Assistant

Learning

Ask a Lawyer: 6 Steps to Prepare for a Wrongful Death Case

News

Health Authorities Warn Over Water Pouring During Songkran Festival 2022

Learning

The Top Safe Cleaning Products for Your Home

Business

Oil Prices Impact Heavily on Asia Stock Markets in 2022

News

More than 5,000 Russian Tourists Stranded in Thailand

Health

How to Relieve Job Stress After a Long 9 to 5 Day

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks