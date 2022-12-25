Paris Shooting Suspect Admitted To Psychiatric Unit, Amid Police Clashes With Kurdish Protesters

(CTN NEWS) – PARIS – Prosecutors announced the transfer of a French man suspected of killing three people in a “racist” attack at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris as police and protesters clashed in the French capital.

The 69-year-old white suspect was brought to a police psychiatric facility on Saturday (Dec. 24), according to prosecutors, after being released from custody due to health concerns.

The city’s thriving 10th district, home to several stores and restaurants and a sizable Kurdish minority, was shaken by the gunfire fired on Friday at the cultural centre and a nearby hair salon.

The suspect said authorities the attack was motivated by his “racism,” according to a source familiar with the case, and three other people were hurt in it.

ALERTE – Fusillade à Paris : plusieurs blessés dans le 10eme arrondissement. Police sur place. Un suspect interpelé. pic.twitter.com/mbQFl2a0vf — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

According to the Paris prosecutor, the doctor who assessed the suspect’s health on Saturday afternoon determined it was “incompatible with the measure of imprisonment.”

The prosecutor stated that the man’s custody was revoked and that he was transferred to a police mental hospital, where he will remain until his hearing before an inquiry court.

Three Kurdish deaths that went unsolved in 2013 and many people blame Turkey have resurfaced due to the incident.

The French security forces have drawn criticism from many in the Kurdish community for not doing enough to stop the massacre.

After a memorial rally, the anger reached a boiling point on Saturday as angry protesters and police battled in the heart of Paris for the second straight day.

According to the chief of the capital’s police, Laurent Nunez, 11 people were detained “primarily for destruction,” while 31 officers and one demonstrator were hurt during the riots.

The suspect was held in custody for an additional 24 hours earlier on Saturday when the Paris prosecutor added an allegation of acting with a “racist purpose.”

He was already in custody on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed assault, and breaking the law on the possession of weapons.

The Kurdish population in France is “the target of an abhorrent onslaught,” according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has directed Nunez to meet with them on Saturday.

RACIST ACTIVITY

Prior to being caught in a hair salon, the suspect—who has a history of racist violence—first attacked the Kurdish cultural centre.

According to a person familiar with the matter, he was discovered with “two or three loaded magazines” and a case stocked with a box of at least 25 cartridges.

An “often used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol served as the weapon.

One of the three injured victims received intensive care in a hospital, and the other two received treatment for severe wounds.

“Two men and one woman were killed,” according to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F).

According to Agit Polat, spokesman for the organization, Emine Kara was a key figure in the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France. In France, her request for political asylum had been denied.

According to the CDK-F, the other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist.

“The victims were Kara and Kizil,” according to a police source.

PAIN AND DISSIPATION

On Saturday afternoon, tens of thousands of Kurds flocked to Place de la Republique in the heart of Paris to observe a moment of silence in memory of the three people killed and others “who died for independence.”

Esra, a 23-year-old student, told AFP, “What we feel is pain and astonishment because this is not the first time this has happened.”

After conflicts broke out and demonstrators hurled objects at police, police opened fire with tear gas. At least four cars were overturned, and one was burned, according to AFP reporters on the scene.

Similar peaceful protests were held by over a thousand people in Marseille, a port city in the south, but they turned violent, and at least two police cars were set on fire.

Three Kurdish women activists were assassinated in the same neighborhood of Paris in 2013, and the victims’ families have long accused Turkey of planning the murders.

Despite the allegations, there doesn’t seem to be any proof that the shooting on Friday was motivated by politics or had anything to do with Turkey.

A police perimeter had been set up to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene. Within hours of the incident.

Security officers used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to break through the barricade.

Although the attacker “was targeting outsiders,” Darmanin had claimed on Friday, it was “not certain” that the man was planning to kill “Kurds in particular.”

‘He is Insane’

The suspect, identified by French media as William M, is a gun enthusiast with a history of firearms offenses who was earlier this month granted bail.

An appeal was filed after the retired train driver was found guilty of armed assault in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Paris borough of Seine-Saint-Denis.

He was found guilty of illegally possessing a handgun a year later.

He was accused of stabbing migrants and slicing their tents with a sword in an east Paris park last year, leading to charges of racist violence.

The M6 television channel described his father as stating, “He is insane; he’s an idiot.”

The Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group dispersed throughout Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran. They are frequently referred to as the world’s biggest population without a state.

