Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

(CTN NEWS) – MOSCOW – Officials in Russia said that 22 people perished in a fire that occurred on Saturday at a private shelter in the city of Kemerovo in the region of Siberia that was functioning illegally.

The wooden structure in Russia, located 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, was initially reported to be a nursing home.

However, the Investigative Committee of the country, which is responsible for investigating major crimes, later stated that it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”

According to the committee, a guy who rented the building has been detained and charged with violating safety laws that led to several deaths due to the incident.

His identity was not disclosed in the statement issued by the committee in Russia; nevertheless, it was reported that he was a pastor from the area.

It has not been determined what caused the fire that broke out before dawn.

However, the investigative committee stated that residents reported to the shelter operator the day before the fire that the building’s coal-fired boiler was not functioning properly. The residents provided this information.

In addition to the two fatalities, the fire that ripped through the two-story building also injured six other people.

