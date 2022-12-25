Connect with us

News

Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia
Advertisement

Ukraine War News

10 Dead, 55 Wounded As Shells Hit Ukraine's Kherson

News World News

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Arrives In France From Nepal After Release

News

Anti-Bomb Police Conduct Operation Near Capital's Airport In Brazil

News Asia News World News

Taliban Bans Female Staff From Working For NGOs

News Asia News

COVID Outbreak Pushes Hong Kong To Re-open China's Border

News Opinion

The Nexus Between Chinese Capital, Crime and Politics in Thailand

News

Navy Believes 18 Missing Sailors are Dead as Warship’s Safety Questioned

News

Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve

News

Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe With 802 NHL Goals

News

Sunken Thai Navy Warship Lacked Sufficient Life Vests for Crew

News News Asia

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China

News News Asia

Chinese Journalist Reveals17.65 Percent of China's Population Has Covid-19

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

News

Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel In Canada, Causes Havoc Across The Country

News Regional News

Taxi Driver Killed After Colliding with Passenger Train at Crossing

News Asia News

COVID-era Free Food Program Replaced With A Cheaper One In India

News

Paris Gunman Kills 3 At A Kurdish Cultural Centre

News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at age 22

News News Asia

North Korean Has Stolen an Estimated US$1.2 Billion in Cryptocurrency

News

Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

(CTN NEWS) – MOSCOW – Officials in Russia said that 22 people perished in a fire that occurred on Saturday at a private shelter in the city of Kemerovo in the region of Siberia that was functioning illegally.

The wooden structure in Russia, located 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, was initially reported to be a nursing home.

However, the Investigative Committee of the country, which is responsible for investigating major crimes, later stated that it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

A coal-fired boiler malfunctioning a day before the blaze could be the culprit.
AP

According to the committee, a guy who rented the building has been detained and charged with violating safety laws that led to several deaths due to the incident.

His identity was not disclosed in the statement issued by the committee in Russia; nevertheless, it was reported that he was a pastor from the area.

It has not been determined what caused the fire that broke out before dawn.
Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building.
AP

However, the investigative committee stated that residents reported to the shelter operator the day before the fire that the building’s coal-fired boiler was not functioning properly. The residents provided this information.

In addition to the two fatalities, the fire that ripped through the two-story building also injured six other people.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Arrives In France From Nepal After Release

10 Dead, 55 Wounded As Shells Hit Ukraine’s Kherson

Anti-Bomb Police Conduct Operation Near Capital’s Airport In Brazil
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins