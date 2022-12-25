Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – SAO PAULO – According to future justice minister Flavio Dino, the Brazilian federal police bomb squad is currently carrying out an operation that was spurred by reports of a potential explosive artifact located close to the airport of Brasilia, the capital city.

Dino will soon begin his post as a member of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government.

Oversaw the operation and announced on Twitter that Lula’s transition team is following the issue. Lula’s transition team is monitoring the situation.

On January 1st, Lula will take the oath of office as President of Brazil.

“The purported explosive item that was discovered in Brasilia early on Saturday morning is being being monitored by our team. In a short amount of time, we should have formal information, “Dino stated.

Anti-Bomb Police Conduct Operation Near Capital's Airport In Brazil

He continued by saying that the Civil Police of the Federal District was conducting both inquiries and expert inspections of the artefact at this time.

After receiving a request for comment, the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond.

