Crush At London Venue During Asake Concert Kills 2nd Person

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – A second person has died after being injured at a gig at the Brixton O2 Academy in London. During the early hours of Monday, Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died in the hospital while working as a security contractor.

Met Police said many people tried to force their way inside the concert by Afro-pop singer Asake on Thursday.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, a mother of two from Newham, east London, passed away on Saturday. Following Asake’s third sold-out show at the south London venue last week, a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition in hospital.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a second person died due to the crush.

On Monday evening, Scotland Yard issued a press release updating the name and gender of Gaby Hutchinson.

The Met said, “We have established that three critically injured people were in the building’s foyer, including Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson.”

Investigators are “working hard to determine exactly what happened on Thursday night”, noting that the investigation is “large and complex”.

The police review CCTV footage and phone footage, speak with witnesses and conduct forensic examinations.

At 21:11 GMT, seven minutes after being called, the first officers arrived on the scene.

While officers continue to examine the scene inside the building, police cordons have been removed outside the venue.

An anonymous witness who attended the performance said the crowd was not given specific instructions about how to leave when they were told to do so. “People were still struggling to leave because there was a massive stampede outside,” the witness said.

“The side doors were now open, so I could get out. I’m glad I didn’t get entangled in that. The side doors weren’t open until maybe 15 or 20 minutes later.”

“The journey back was fine – I wasn’t aware of this whole thing until I saw it a few hours later – and it made sense to me now. “More people were heading towards the main exit from multiple directions.”

The Met has set up an online page for people to submit photos, videos, and information and has encouraged them to do so. According to the Met, approximately 4,000 potential witnesses were present at the time of the incident.

Social media videos showed the crowd stretching from the road outside to the venue’s doors, one of which was damaged.

The policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life.”

To the families, he expressed “heartfelt condolences.“

In a tweet, the O2 Academy expressed its “heartfelt condolences” to Gaby Hutchinson’s family and friends.

Our hearts remain broken by this tragic situation, and we fully support the ongoing efforts.

The MP for Vauxhall, whose constituency includes Brixton, said she felt “utterly heartbroken.”

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, said he was “devastated”.

“In this extremely difficult time, my heartfelt prayers go out to his family and loved ones.

Gaby, like Rebecca Ikumelo, had his whole life ahead of him and deserved to come home safe and well after his shift at Brixton Academy. This dreadful incident remains in my thoughts.”

According to the mayor of London, anyone with information should submit it via the online portal. “Our office is in close contact with the venue and authorities across London to prevent this from happening again.

And I will not stop until everyone impacted by the tragedy in Brixton receives the answers they deserve.”

Ms. Ikumelo, a nursing graduate, attended the concert.

Ms. Ikumelo’s cousin Babatunde Oyejide told the BBC she was a “true, special person” and encouraged people to pray for her partner and children.

“She was a very loved person in the neighborhood and a very caring and family-oriented person. She will be truly missed, and we love her forever.”

Before his first Brixton concert, Asake had urged fans without tickets not to arrive at the venue; he issued a statement following Ms Ikumelo’s death expressing his “devastation”.

He said, “I am overwhelmed with sadness and could never have anticipated something like this happening to me.”

