Connect with us

News

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously
Advertisement

News Regional News

Royal Thai Navy's Corvette HTMS Sukhothai Sinks in Rough Seas

News

Massive Wave Hit On Durban Beach In South Africa Kills 3, Injures 17

News Asia News

Afghanistan's Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

News News Asia

China Could See One Million Deaths from Covid-19

News Tech

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook

News Southern Thailand

22-Year-Old Irishman Dies in Kayaking Accident in Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Gale Force Winds Shut Down Ferry Services in Southern Thailand

News Asia News World News

Israel Deports French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer 'Salah Hammouri' Back To France

News Asia News

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

News

London Crowd Crush Kills A Woman Outside Asake's Concert Venue

News News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Japan Increases Defense Budget

News

King And Queen Of Thailand Test Positive For COVID-19

News

Top 3 Most Interesting Cities to Visit in France

News News Asia

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

News Crime

Bitcoin Miner Caught Stealing US$280,000 in Electricity for 223 Computers

News Regional News

Hungry Wild Elephants Raid Villagers Homes in Search of Food

News

California Man Avoids Prison For Attacking A Tortoise In 2021

News News Asia

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

News

Asake's London Concert Venue Crush Left 4 People Critically Injured

News

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

(CTN NEWS) – HONOLULU – A flight to Hawaii was severely disrupted on Sunday about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu Hawaiian Airlines, inflicting over a dozen critical injuries, according to an emergency response organization.

According to a statement from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, nine passengers were transferred in stable condition, while 11 passengers on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to various emergency centers in serious condition.

A call was received just after 11 a.m. regarding the incident. Around 10:50 a.m., Hawaiian Airlines reported that Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu.

With 278 passengers and 10 crew members on board, the Airbus A330 was completely packed.

The “fasten seatbelt” sign was on at the time of the incident, Hawaiian Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief operating officer Jon Snook informed reporters. Three flight attendants were among those hurt, he continued.

These air pockets may appear without prior notice. Such intense turbulence is uncommon. Snook remarked that the turbulence in mid-air was severe.

“We’re grateful that the severity of the injuries was not life-threatening. It might have been worse.” According to the agency,

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

This photo shows the exterior of The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where some patients injured by air turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were taken Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Responders treated 36 persons. The youngest of those transported was 14 months old, and 20 were taken for additional medical care.

According to the agency, a significant head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness was among the injuries.

According to traveler Kaylee Reyes of Hawaii News Now, her mother had just sat down when the turbulence struck and could not fasten her safety belt.

Reyes claimed, “She flew up and crashed into the ceiling.”

Ireland claimed that although, at first, it appeared that several of the patients had suffered critical injuries, additional examination revealed that they hadn’t been hurt all that badly.

“We are all thinking about them and praying for them and their families.”

According to the National Weather Service, the violent turbulence occurred at the height of around 36,000 feet.

Hawaii Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

/ GETTY MAGE

Jazmin Bitanga, a passenger, said the turbulence seemed out of nowhere.

Bitanga remarked, “My life flashed before my eyes.” She continued, saying that after the tragedy, people were sobbing, others were bleeding, and everyone was in shock.

Bitanga stated that passengers were advised to remain seated so those with severe injuries could be brought out first. “I turned around and there was a couple of people bleeding and simply bracing themselves,” she added.

“I just saw blood and started crying again,” she added. “They were wheeling out someone in a wheelchair.”

13 passengers and three staff members were transferred to nearby hospitals for additional care, according to Hawaiian Airlines’ statement.

Hawaiian Airlines reported that numerous passengers and staff members received minor injury treatment at the airport, while some were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for more care.

It was impossible to instantly reconcile the disparate amount of injuries. Later on Sunday, the airline stated it will conduct a news conference.

At the time of the event, Oahu and locations that would have included the flight path were under a weather alert for thunderstorms, according to Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The FAA declared that it is looking into the event.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Royal Thai Navy’s Corvette HTMS Sukhothai Sinks in Rough Seas

Massive Wave Hit On Durban Beach In South Africa Kills 3, Injures 17

Afghanistan’s Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12
Related Topics:
Continue Reading