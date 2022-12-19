Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

(CTN NEWS) – HONOLULU – A flight to Hawaii was severely disrupted on Sunday about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu Hawaiian Airlines, inflicting over a dozen critical injuries, according to an emergency response organization.

According to a statement from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, nine passengers were transferred in stable condition, while 11 passengers on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to various emergency centers in serious condition.

A call was received just after 11 a.m. regarding the incident. Around 10:50 a.m., Hawaiian Airlines reported that Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu.

(1/2) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

With 278 passengers and 10 crew members on board, the Airbus A330 was completely packed.

The “fasten seatbelt” sign was on at the time of the incident, Hawaiian Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief operating officer Jon Snook informed reporters. Three flight attendants were among those hurt, he continued.

These air pockets may appear without prior notice. Such intense turbulence is uncommon. Snook remarked that the turbulence in mid-air was severe.

“We’re grateful that the severity of the injuries was not life-threatening. It might have been worse.” According to the agency,

Responders treated 36 persons. The youngest of those transported was 14 months old, and 20 were taken for additional medical care.

According to the agency, a significant head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness was among the injuries.

According to traveler Kaylee Reyes of Hawaii News Now, her mother had just sat down when the turbulence struck and could not fasten her safety belt.

Reyes claimed, “She flew up and crashed into the ceiling.”

Ireland claimed that although, at first, it appeared that several of the patients had suffered critical injuries, additional examination revealed that they hadn’t been hurt all that badly.

“We are all thinking about them and praying for them and their families.”

According to the National Weather Service, the violent turbulence occurred at the height of around 36,000 feet.

Jazmin Bitanga, a passenger, said the turbulence seemed out of nowhere.

Bitanga remarked, “My life flashed before my eyes.” She continued, saying that after the tragedy, people were sobbing, others were bleeding, and everyone was in shock.

Bitanga stated that passengers were advised to remain seated so those with severe injuries could be brought out first. “I turned around and there was a couple of people bleeding and simply bracing themselves,” she added.

“I just saw blood and started crying again,” she added. “They were wheeling out someone in a wheelchair.”

13 passengers and three staff members were transferred to nearby hospitals for additional care, according to Hawaiian Airlines’ statement.

(2/2) We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

Hawaiian Airlines reported that numerous passengers and staff members received minor injury treatment at the airport, while some were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for more care.

It was impossible to instantly reconcile the disparate amount of injuries. Later on Sunday, the airline stated it will conduct a news conference.

At the time of the event, Oahu and locations that would have included the flight path were under a weather alert for thunderstorms, according to Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The FAA declared that it is looking into the event.

