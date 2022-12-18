Connect with us

London Crowd Crush Kills A Woman Outside Asake's Concert Venue
News

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – According to authorities, a woman hurt in a crush outside a performance venue in London has passed away.

One of eight patients sent to the hospital after getting caught in the commotion outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, when Nigerian musician Asake was scheduled to play, was London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33.

She passed away on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police. There are still two additional women, 21 and 23, who are in critical condition.

Ikumelo’s passing left Asake “overwhelmed with sadness,” he claimed.

“I send my heartfelt sympathy to her family at this troubling time. Please do remember her family in your prayers. I’ve talked to them, and I’ll keep doing so,” he stated on Instagram.

Emergency services were requested after “a large crowd attempted to obtain admission without tickets,” according to the police, and they discovered persons with crush injuries.

London Crowd Crush Kills A Woman Outside Asake's Concert Venue

The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy where police are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries in an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into the south London concert venue, Friday Dec. 16, 2022.(James Manning/PA via AP)

To aid the police investigation, it requested anyone with pictures or video of the scene to send them.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor, expressed his “heartbreak” over Ikumelo’s passing.

He said, “Rebecca had her whole life in front of her. On behalf of all Londoners, I would like to send my condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this incredibly trying time.

“Everyone affected by this horrible incident remains in my thoughts. The investigation into what occurred must be finished as soon as feasible.

One of the most well-known music venues in the city is the Brixton Academy in south London. It has a capacity of little under 5,000 and was constructed as a movie theatre in the 1920s.

