London Crowd Crush Kills A Woman Outside Asake’s Concert Venue

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – According to authorities, a woman hurt in a crush outside a performance venue in London has passed away.

One of eight patients sent to the hospital after getting caught in the commotion outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, when Nigerian musician Asake was scheduled to play, was London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33.

The police investigation into the incident at the 02 Brixton Academy on Thursday continues. Sadly, one of the women who was critically injured, died at hospital this morning. Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to her family.https://t.co/Vn3x1aAKpM — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) December 17, 2022

She passed away on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police. There are still two additional women, 21 and 23, who are in critical condition.

Ikumelo’s passing left Asake “overwhelmed with sadness,” he claimed.

“I send my heartfelt sympathy to her family at this troubling time. Please do remember her family in your prayers. I’ve talked to them, and I’ll keep doing so,” he stated on Instagram.

Emergency services were requested after “a large crowd attempted to obtain admission without tickets,” according to the police, and they discovered persons with crush injuries.

To aid the police investigation, it requested anyone with pictures or video of the scene to send them.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor, expressed his “heartbreak” over Ikumelo’s passing.

#London Four people were critically injured and four others were hospitalised following a crush at a concert venue in south London, #Brixton pic.twitter.com/tHZp86ZIDX — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) December 16, 2022

He said, “Rebecca had her whole life in front of her. On behalf of all Londoners, I would like to send my condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this incredibly trying time.

“Everyone affected by this horrible incident remains in my thoughts. The investigation into what occurred must be finished as soon as feasible.

I'm heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101. I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 16, 2022

One of the most well-known music venues in the city is the Brixton Academy in south London. It has a capacity of little under 5,000 and was constructed as a movie theatre in the 1920s.

