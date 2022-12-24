Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel In Canada, Causes Havoc Across The Country

(CTN NEWS) – As a severe winter storm stormed across Canada on Friday, schools were closed, homes lost power, and flights were canceled across the country.

Authorities advised residents to stay inside because the weather was expected to worsen.

The storm is associated with the same frigid weather system that has blanketed a large portion of the United States in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday weekend.

Delaying travel plans and cutting power to more than a million homes and businesses.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder in Toronto, as the storm progresses over Ontario and Quebec and approaches Atlantic Canada.

It is anticipated to have an impact on around two-thirds of all Canadians.

He said that winter storms are to be expected, but this one is noteworthy. Different weather patterns are producing a variety of effects, which are quickly having an impact on a very big population base.

The U.S. Global Change Research Program found that over the previous 70 years, both the frequency and severity of winter storms have increased.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, this is partly a result of climate change since as the earth heats, more water vapor enters the atmosphere, increasing the amount of precipitation overall.

WestJet Airlines, the second-largest airline in Canada, preemptively canceled all flights at airports in Toronto, Ottawa, and Quebec due to poor weather.

Air Canada (AC.TO), the biggest airline, issued a delay and cancellation alert.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, about 320 aircraft, or about a third of all scheduled arrivals and departures on Friday, were canceled or delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Environment Canada issued warnings about extremely cold temperatures for Alberta, the country’s largest cattle-producing province.

According to Karin Schmid, the lead for beef production and extension at the Alberta Beef Producers industry association.

Several producers employed temporary windbreaks and wooded areas to shield their cattle from potentially fatal gusts.

Cattle can die from the cold, but these deaths are uncommon, and Schmid said she was unaware of any this week.

Stormy weather in Ontario hindered the movement of cattle to feedlots and slaughterhouses, but Jack Chaffe, who oversees a 2,000-head feedlot, noted that the holiday season is already slow.

The power company in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, reported bringing the energy back to nearly 100,000 customers and attempting to restore service to 9,000 more.

On Friday afternoon, around 270,000 people lacked electricity in Quebec.

A major roadway near London, Ontario, has been closed off due to reports of up to 100 automobiles involved in various collisions.

This information was provided by Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt stated in a video message on Twitter that “the wind and snow are coming in, and today is going to be a rough day for a lot of vehicles.” “Off the roadway is where you want to be.”

#OnStorm update from a road maintenance facility. Crews are busy salting the highways, stay home if you can. The snow is here and the wind is blowing. pic.twitter.com/byhBzx6DSU — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 23, 2022

The storm in British Columbia’s Pacific province dumped several inches of snow overnight before turning to freezing rain and ice pellets, closing down important bridges and roadways.

According to Terri Lang, a meteorologist for Environment Canada who monitors the weather in western Canada, conditions are predicted to keep altering as temperatures climb and heavy rain falls throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

“It seems like it’s going to be a sluggish, messy Christmas,” said Lang.

