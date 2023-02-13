Connect with us

Dubai Plans To Launch Flying Taxi Service By 2026 At 4 Stations
5 seconds ago

Dubai Plans To Launch Flying Taxi Service By 2026 At 4 Stations

(CTN NEWS) – DUBAI – In this futuristic city-state, Dubai is once more preparing for the introduction of flying taxis, providing its firmest specifics to yet on Monday for a promised launch by 2026.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, announced the program’s restart on Twitter on Sunday and stated that air taxis would start flying in Dubai within three years.

Sheikh Mohammed disclosed that he had approved plans for air taxi stations at the World Government Summit this week in Dubai.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed stated, “from the World Government Summit, we authorized today the design of the new air taxi stations in Dubai, which will begin operating within three years.”

The announcement’s advertising film emphasized the six-rotor electric flying taxi produced by Joby Aviation of Santa Cruz, California.
At a booth at the World Government Summit on Monday, Joby Aviation aircraft are highlighted.

Oliver Walker-Jones, a spokesman for Joby Aviation, said, “We’re enthused about the possibilities and actively researching the possibility.
According to Ahmed Bahrozyan, a representative of the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority, “it’s early days” for the idea.

He stated, “We haven’t yet signed with any partners.”

 

A man experiences a driving simulator of a flying taxi at the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority’s stand during the World Government SummitWLD in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023 (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

 

Four “vertiports” by Dubai International Airport, the city center, the Palm Jumeirah archipelago, and Dubai Marina were also included in the announcement.

Two launch pads and four charging stations for the flying taxis are among those locations.

According to Bahrozyan, “We think those are attractive places with corporate and tourist hubs that might generate significant demand.”

According to Bahrozyan, the cost of flying taxis “will be in line with a limousine service in Dubai, possibly a little higher.” According to the RTA, the city’s limo services cost is “at least 30% higher than taxi costs.”

Taxis have a $3.25 minimum price and charge $0.50 per kilometer.

/ GETTY IMAGE

The Joby prototype can travel more than 240 kilometers before requiring a charge, putting Abu Dhabi and other parts of the nation within reach. It vertically takes off and lands, with the rotors inclined forward. It can go at a top speed of 320 kph.

Before Monday’s trading, the share price of Joby Avation Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, was $4.20. Intel Corp. is one of its largest investors, and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has also contributed.

By allowing flying taxis to operate, we may help reduce the daily traffic, which is getting worse as the city’s population rises to almost 3.5 million.

Rush hour on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, a 12-lane thoroughfare, fluctuates between congested gridlock and sports-car slalom.

