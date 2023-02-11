Iran Marks The 44th Anniversary Of Revolution Amid Hacker Attacks

(CTN NEWS) – Anti-government hackers momentarily cut off a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, February 11, as the Islamic Republic commemorated the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

Raisi made a plea to the “deceived youth” to repent in order to be pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader as his conservative regime faces one of the most audacious threats from youthful protestors pushing for its overthrow.

In that situation, he assured the large audience gathered in Tehran’s Azadi Square that “the Iranian people will accept them with open arms.”

His live televised speech was interrupted on the internet for roughly a minute, with a logo flashing on the screen of a group of anti-Iranian government hackers that goes by the name of “Edalat Ali” (Justice of Ali).

“Death to the Islamic Republic!” yelled a voice.

Iran saw widespread unrest after Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in the morality police’s care in September.

One of the largest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution that overthrew 2,500 years of monarchy, security forces’ violent response on the protests.

Iranian authorities on Friday freed the imprisoned dissident Farhad Meysami, who had been on a hunger strike, and the Iranian-French professor Fariba Adelkhah as part of an amnesty commemorating the anniversary of the revolution.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, announced an amnesty on Sunday that applied to a huge number of detainees, including some who had been detained during recent anti-government protests.

Celebrations of 44th anniversary of islamic revolution of Iran in Saknoo, Kargil. pic.twitter.com/saxKXydel1 — Irshad Hussain (@Irshad55hussain) February 11, 2023

According to the rights organisation HRANA, 528 protestors, including 71 juveniles, had died as of Friday. 70 members of the government’s security forces were also reported dead. It is estimated that up to 19,763 demonstrators have been detained.

Since several weeks ago, Iranian officials and state media have urged a sizable participation at the rallies on Saturday as a sign of support and supportability, ostensibly in response to the demonstrations.

State media displayed fireworks as part of government-sponsored celebrations on the anniversary’s eve on Friday night, and many shouted “Allahu Akbar!” (God is Greatest!).

But in videos shared on social media, several were heard yelling, “Death to the tyrant!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

Reuters was unable to independently verify the social media posts. State rallies across the nation were live-streamed on government television on Saturday.

A drone, an anti-submarine cruiser, domestically produced anti-ballistic missiles, and other military hardware were on display in Tehran as part of the festivities.

In response to the demonstrators’ catchphrase, Raisi stated in a live, broadcast speech at Tehran’s Azadi Square, “People have recognised that the enemy’s concern is not woman, life, or freedom.”

Instead, he continued, “they want to take our independence.”

His address was repeatedly cut short by the rallying cry “Death to America,” which is a staple of state rallies. “Death to Israel” was chanted by the audience as well.

The “enemy,” according to Raisi, are encouraging “the ugliest type of vulgarity, which is homosexuality.”

One of seven French nationals held in Iran, Adelkhah has been imprisoned since 2019 and her detention has strained ties between Paris and Tehran in recent months.

2020 saw her sentenced to five years in prison for offences related to national security. She was later placed under home arrest, but in January she was arrested again. Adelkhah has refuted the allegations.

Meysami was released a week after his supporters had warned that his hunger strike might result in his death. He was detained in 2018 as a result of his protests against the hijab’s need for wear.

Friday’s announcement of Adelkhah’s release from captivity included a plea for the restoration of her liberty “including, if she so chooses, going back to France.

Legally, her file is deemed finished, and legally speaking, leaving the nation shouldn’t be a problem, but this matter needs to be looked into. So, it’s unclear how long it will take, according to Hojjat Kermani, her attorney.

