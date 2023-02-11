Connect with us

News

U.S. Blacklists 6 Chinese Companies Over Spying Balloon Program
Advertisement

Health News

How Recent Lawsuits Could Affect Access to Abortion Pills

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar

News Southern Thailand

Gunman Shoots 2 Bus Passengers Before Killing Himself in Phuket Thailand

News

India Will Celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14 Instead of 'Western' Valentine's Day

News

42 Thai Rescue Workers Leave Bangkok for Rescue and Relief Operations in Turkey

News

Church Of England's Officials Grant Blessings For Same-Sex Marriages

News Asia Covid-19 News

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

News

Indian Supreme Court Refuses BBC's Plea to Ban Coverage over Modi Documentary

News Business

Russia Cuts Oil Production Over Western Price Caps

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Lee Faces A Stern Test Over US$3.4 Billion Housing Deal

News Asia News

China's Officials Seek 'bold' Measures To increase Birth Rates

News

U.N. Aid Chief Visits Turkey-Syria Earthquake Zone As Death Toll Passes 21,000

News Asia News

China To 'consider' Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Lifts Visa Restrictions On Short-Term Travelers From China

News Legal Thai Legal

Students Petition Court After Teacher Cuts Over 100 Students Hair

Crime News

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Brutally Murdered

News Crime

Top Cyber Crime Police Officers Linked to Macau888 Gambling Network

News

Miracle-Gro Subsidiary Sues Over Alleged Sabotage of $175M Cannabis Interest

News

U.S. Blacklists 6 Chinese Companies Over Spying Balloon Program

Published

4 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – In response to an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed U.S. airspace, the United States blacklisted six Chinese businesses it claimed were connected to Beijing’s aerospace projects on Friday.

The Biden administration’s promise to consider more measures to combat Chinese monitoring activities was followed by economic constraints, making it more challenging for the five corporations and one research institute to purchase American technology exports.

The action will likely intensify the diplomatic spat between the United States and China brought on by the balloon, which was shot down last weekend off the coast of North Carolina.

Beijing maintains that the balloon was a weather craft that had veered off course, despite the U.S. claim that it was geared to detect and gather intelligence signals.

 

In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2023.(FBI via AP, File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hastily postponed a crucial trip to Beijing to defuse tensions due to the incident.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, the six organizations were singled out for “their support of China’s military modernization initiatives, particularly the PLA’s aerospace programs, including airships and balloons.”

It claimed that the PLA is using high Altitude Balloons (HAB) for espionage and surveillance purposes.

Don Graves, the deputy secretary of commerce, stated on Twitter that his agency “would not hesitate to continue to apply” such limitations along with other regulatory and enforcement measures “to preserve U.S. national security and sovereignty.”

The six companies are Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co.

And China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute.

The research institute did not immediately answer an inquiry for comments. Unable to be reached were the other five entities.

/ GETTY IMAGE

On instructions from President Joe Biden, a U.S. military fighter jet downed an unidentified object flying off the isolated northern coast of Alaska on Friday.

Instead of any information that it was conducting surveillance, the object was shot down because it purportedly presented a threat to commercial aviation security.

However, the two incidents happened so quickly after one another highlights the public’s pressure on Vice President Biden to take a harsh stance against China’s spying program.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How Recent Lawsuits Could Affect Access to Abortion Pills

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar
Related Topics:
Continue Reading