Singapore Police Offcier Investigated After Crashing Car

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

SINGAPORE – A police officer is currently assisting with investigations after a patrol car crashed into a road divider in Singapore. The incident happened along Geylang Bahru Road as the vehicle was heading toward Bendemeer Road. The crash occurred early in the morning on October 10 at around 7:45 am.

Photos of the damaged vehicle quickly surfaced on social media, capturing public attention. The images show the police car having mounted a kerb before smashing into a green central barrier. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that no one suffered any injuries during the morning collision.

Key Takeaways

A 31-year-old male police officer is under active investigation after crashing a patrol car into a road divider.

The early morning crash took place on October 10 along Geylang Bahru Road, causing significant property damage.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed there were no injuries, and fellow officers quickly secured the accident scene.

The Singapore Police Force responded swiftly to address the public about the accident. They released a media statement on October 11 to clarify the events of the previous day. A 31-year-old male officer was behind the wheel when the car lost control.

Pictures shared on the popular Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the immediate aftermath of the event. Several other police officers were seen standing near the damaged green barrier. The barrier separates the main traffic lanes, and the intense impact left it noticeably bent out of shape.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time. However, the police force was quick to assure the public that the matter is being taken seriously. “Police investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson noted in their official reply to the media.

Traffic accidents involving official emergency vehicles often draw significant public interest and scrutiny. Citizens expect high standards of safe driving from law enforcement officers on the city roads. Therefore, an internal probe is standard procedure whenever a patrol car is involved in any collision.

Safety Protocols and Morning Commute Traffic

This thorough investigative approach helps maintain public trust and ensures complete transparency. It also allows the department to review whether any specific safety protocols were somehow breached. Depending on the final findings, the officer could face internal disciplinary actions or standard traffic fines.

Road safety remains a top priority in Singapore, even for highly trained emergency responders. Major news outlets like The Straits Times and Mothership both reported on the swift response from the authorities. The prompt reporting highlights how fast news spreads when social media and local journalism intersect.

The accident happened at 7:45 am, which is the absolute peak of the morning rush hour. Geylang Bahru Road is a heavily used route for daily commuters heading to work and school. A crash like this can easily cause major traffic delays and intense frustration for local drivers.

Thankfully, the damaged vehicle was cleared quickly, and the scene was safely secured by fellow officers. This rapid action prevented further accidents and allowed the morning traffic to resume its normal flow. The damaged green divider will likely be repaired very soon by the local transport authority.

As the official investigation continues, everyday drivers are gently reminded to stay alert on the roads. Even trained professional drivers can experience sudden unforeseen accidents or brief moments of lost control. The public now patiently waits for the final official report from the police regarding the exact cause.

Trending News: