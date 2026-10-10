Singapores Property Market: Gross Rental Yields Hit 6% to 7%

Last Updated on October 10, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

SINGAPORE – A 6% to 7% gross rental yield can make a Singapore property look like a compelling investment, but that figure isn’t typical across the residential market. Current estimates vary by property type and calculation: a 2026 analysis of private residential projects found a median yield of 2.88%, while some HDB estimates are higher.

Gross yield compares annual rent with the property’s price before expenses, so it doesn’t show what you’ll keep after costs such as taxes, maintenance, financing, and vacancy. Next, we’ll compare the available estimates and show how to assess a high-yield claim, with examples such as rental prospects at Skyes at Holland.

Key Takeaways

A 6% to 7% gross yield is well above typical private-home estimates, which sit near 3%, including Global Property Guide’s 2026 estimate.

HDB flats can reach higher gross yields, but results vary by town, flat type, and calculation method.

Gross yield excludes costs such as taxes, maintenance, vacancy, and financing, so your net return will be lower.

Compare rents with HDB’s market rental-rate tool and assess project-level demand, including the rental prospects for Lucerne Grand, before trusting a headline yield.

Singapore’s Property Market: Is a 6% to 7% Gross Rental Yield Realistic?

For most Singapore residential property, 6% to 7% gross yield is not representative. A figure that high may describe an unusual deal, a particular unit, or a different property asset, but it should not be treated as the islandwide norm. To judge the claim, check the rent, purchase price, property type, and calculation period behind it.

What recent yield estimates say about residential property

Third-party estimates place Singapore’s 2025 islandwide gross yield for private homes at roughly 3.1% to 3.4%. Global Property Guide reported a figure near 3.3%, but Singapore does not publish an official government series for islandwide residential rental yields. These estimates are calculations, not an official market statistic, and providers may use different rent and price data.

Selected suburban locations and smaller units may be estimated closer to 4% to 5%. Those figures describe specific segments, not every home in those areas, and they are not guaranteed returns. A higher rent-to-price ratio in one listing also doesn’t establish the typical yield for a neighborhood. For context, a third-party comparison of residential rental yields can help frame estimates, while project-specific pricing, such as the investment outlook for Wynwood Grand, needs to be assessed on its own terms.

Why a high-yield claim needs a closer look

A listing may advertise an attractive yield using projected rent, rather than rent a tenant has actually agreed to pay. It may also compare annual rent with an asking price instead of the final transaction price. Those choices can raise the headline figure, so ask for the assumptions and verify each input.

Gross yield also leaves out ownership costs, including property tax, maintenance, agent fees, and vacant periods. Your net return will be lower once those expenses are counted, and financing costs can reduce cash flow further. Rising rents alone don’t prove yields are high, because property prices are elevated too. A 6% to 7% claim needs clear, comparable figures and assumptions before it can be judged as a realistic return.

How to Calculate Gross Rental Yield in Singapore

Gross rental yield gives you a quick way to compare a property’s annual rent with its price. It’s a useful starting point, but it leaves out operating expenses, financing, and other costs that affect your actual return.

Use annual rent divided by the purchase price

Use this formula:

Gross rental yield = (annual rent ÷ purchase price) × 100

For example, a property purchased for S$1,000,000 and rented for S$3,000 per month earns S$36,000 in annual rent, assuming it’s occupied for all 12 months.

(S$36,000 ÷ S$1,000,000) × 100 = 3.6% gross rental yield

Keep the rent period and price basis consistent. Compare one year of rent with the property’s purchase price, rather than mixing monthly rent with an annual figure. Also, asking prices and market rents may differ from the final transaction price and the rent a tenant actually agrees to pay. For a realistic estimate, use the completed deal price and a supportable rental figure.

Gross yield is not the same as net return

Gross yield excludes recurring costs. To estimate net operating yield, subtract expenses such as property tax, maintenance, insurance, repairs, management fees, and periods without a tenant. The result gives you a more practical view of rental income after operating costs, though the exact calculation can vary.

Mortgage payments affect your cash flow, while purchase duties and resale costs affect the broader cost and profitability of owning the property. Those items matter to your investment, but they aren’t part of the standard gross-yield formula. Likewise, a property’s total return may include changes in its value, which gross rental yield doesn’t measure.

Singapore landlords should also distinguish investment yield from taxable rental income. IRAS explains how rental income and deductible expenses are treated; tax rules don’t change the basic gross-yield calculation.

Where Singapore Investors May Find Higher Rental Yields

Higher gross yields are more likely to appear in selected suburban properties and smaller units, where the purchase price may be lower relative to rent. These are broad patterns, not reliable returns: a unit’s price, condition, layout, and tenant appeal all affect its result.

Suburban homes and smaller units may produce stronger gross figures

In the Outside Central Region (OCR), lower purchase prices can support a stronger rent-to-price ratio than in some prime districts. Third-party estimates place gross yields for mass-market OCR condos around 3.5% to 4.1%, while other estimates put OCR yields in a broader range of 3.5% to 4.5%. These are estimates, not official URA figures, and they don’t guarantee a particular unit will reach those levels.

Smaller homes can also show higher gross percentages because their purchase prices are lower. Some third-party estimates put one-bedroom units near 4% to 5%, but that range isn’t specific to OCR one-bedroom condos. Smaller layouts may appeal to single renters or couples, yet demand depends on the unit’s location, condition, and suitability for its likely tenants. Turnover or vacancy can also reduce realized income, even when the headline yield looks attractive.

Use neighborhood rent evidence and comparable transaction prices rather than assuming an area-wide return. The URA’s private residential property statistics track market prices and rents, but they do not publish an official yield figure for OCR one-bedroom units.

Private homes and HDB flats have different yield trade-offs

Private homes give investors a wider choice of locations and unit types, but their purchase prices can limit gross yield. HDB flats in mature estates may show higher estimates: some third-party 2025 figures place gross yields around 4.5% to 5.1%. Those estimates aren’t official HDB data, and they may vary with the flat type, purchase cost, location, and rent used in the calculation. Singapore’s public housing model also means HDB flats come with ownership and rental conditions that differ from private homes.

Before treating an HDB flat as a rental investment, check whether you’re eligible to rent it out and which rules apply. Owners must meet applicable requirements and obtain approval; some flats cannot be rented out in full. HDB’s rental eligibility requirements explain the conditions. As with private property, compare likely rent with the actual purchase price and account for vacancy and ownership costs before relying on a gross-yield estimate.

The Costs and Rules That Can Shrink a Property’s Return

A gross yield leaves out costs that can cut into rental income and increase the amount you need to invest upfront. Vacancy, repairs, taxes, management fees, and buyer’s stamp duty can all change the numbers, so test realistic scenarios before relying on a listing estimate.

Include vacancy, repairs, taxes, and management fees

A property earns no rent while it sits empty, but ownership costs continue. Even a short gap between tenants can lower your annual income, especially if you also pay for cleaning, repairs, or a leasing agent. Once rented, set aside money for ongoing maintenance and occasional larger repairs, such as replacing an appliance.

Property tax is another cost to include. IRAS calculates it using the property’s Annual Value and applicable rates; a rented home generally falls under non-owner-occupier residential rates. Rental income tax is separate and applies to taxable net rental income. Check IRAS guidance on rental income and expenses and residential property tax rates for the rules that apply to your situation.

Management fees and agent commissions can also reduce what you keep. To stress-test a property, calculate more than one case: use a lower monthly rent, allow for a longer vacancy, and include a repair reserve. If the investment only looks attractive with full occupancy and no unexpected expenses, the advertised yield may overstate its likely return.

Account for buyer’s stamp duty and foreign-buyer ABSD

Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD) adds to the upfront cost of purchasing a home. It doesn’t change the standard gross-yield formula, which compares annual rent with the purchase price, but it does increase the cash required and can reduce your return on total acquisition costs. Check the current stamp duty rates from IRAS, since duties depend on the transaction and the applicable rules.

Foreign buyers also need to account for Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD). IRAS lists a 60% ABSD rate for foreign buyers purchasing any residential property on or after April 27, 2023, in addition to BSD. That charge can materially change the investment calculation, even when the projected rent appears strong.

Buyer status, property type, and transaction details affect the duties that apply, and exemptions or remission rules may be relevant in some cases. Before making an offer, confirm the current ABSD rules with IRAS and verify your own eligibility with a qualified adviser.

How to Judge a 6% to 7% Yield Claim Before You Invest

A headline yield is only as reliable as its rent evidence, price basis, and expense assumptions. Before making an offer, check how the figure was calculated and whether the property can still produce acceptable income under less favorable conditions.

Check achieved rent, comparable sales, and the exact yield formula

Ask for the rent behind the claim. Is it supported by a signed lease and rent receipts, or is it a projection based on an asking rent? Then compare recent rental contracts for similar units, accounting for location, size, bedrooms, furnishing, condition, and lease date. The URA rental-contract search can help you review recorded contracts, while URA property data provides broader market information.

Compare the rent evidence with recent sale transactions for similar homes, not just current listings. Also confirm the yield formula. A gross yield may divide annual rent by the purchase price, while a calculation based on total acquisition cost includes items such as buyer’s stamp duty and other upfront expenses. Those are different measures, so ask the seller or agent to show the inputs.

Official rental indices track changes across the market, but they don’t tell you the achieved rent or yield for a specific unit. For tenant demand, compare nearby lease records and consider whether the rent fits local budgets, including the cost of renting in Singapore.

Stress-test the numbers before making an offer

Build a conservative estimate that allows for vacancy, repairs, maintenance charges, property tax, agent fees, and financing costs. Use realistic rent-change assumptions rather than assuming every renewal will bring an increase. Then test what happens if the unit rents for less than projected or remains vacant longer than expected.

Ask whether the investment still works when expenses rise or rental income falls. Compare net income and cash flow, not only gross yield, and weigh those results against the property’s risks, including tenant demand and potential resale difficulty. A high percentage can look less attractive once you account for downtime and costs; if the numbers only work under perfect occupancy and optimistic rent assumptions, treat the claim with caution.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few details can change how a Singapore rental-yield estimate applies to a specific property. These answers cover the assumptions and rules worth checking before you rely on a headline figure.

Is a 6% gross rental yield possible in Singapore?

Yes, an individual property or a non-residential asset may show a 6% gross yield, but that figure isn’t typical for Singapore private homes. Check the rent, purchase price, property type, and calculation method, and don’t treat a project’s location appeal, such as the details in this overview of Amberwood at Holland’s investment potential, as proof of a particular return.

What is a typical gross yield for Singapore private homes?

Third-party estimates put the 2025 islandwide gross yield for private homes at about 3.1% to 3.4%. Results vary by source, unit, location, and date, and Singapore does not publish an official government yield figure.

Do rising rents automatically mean a better yield?

No. Yield measures annual rent against the property’s price, so it can remain low or fall if prices rise faster than rents. Compare both figures over the same period rather than judging returns from rent increases alone.

Does gross yield include property tax and maintenance?

No. Gross yield compares annual rent with the purchase price before expenses. Net yield subtracts relevant running costs, such as property tax, maintenance, repairs, and vacancy; IRAS rental-property guidance explains tax obligations for landlords.

How should a foreign buyer assess Singapore property costs?

Foreign buyers may owe Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) as well as Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD), increasing acquisition costs and total capital invested. Check IRAS’s current stamp duty rates and rules for the buyer’s status and transaction, since those costs affect returns on the full investment.

Can I rent out a Singapore condo for short stays?

Private residential properties generally require occupants to stay for at least three consecutive months, so nightly or weekly rentals aren’t allowed. Review the URA’s private-property rental rules before estimating income from short stays.