Pakistan Mourns After 14 Newborns Killed in Hospital Nursery Fire

ISLAMABAD – A devastating fire claimed the lives of 14 newborns at a major hospital in Pakistan’s capital early Wednesday morning. The tragic blaze broke out inside the third-floor nursery of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. Hospital officials report that only one baby was rescued from the smoke-filled room. This horrifying incident has left grieving families demanding urgent answers from local authorities.

Initial reports suggest the deadly fire started around 6:45 a.m. Officials believe an exploding air-conditioning unit compressor triggered the sudden blaze. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and managed to confine the flames to the nursery. Meanwhile, rescue workers desperately used ladders to reach the trapped infants through broken windows.

Key Takeaways

A fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad killed 14 newborns early Wednesday.

Only one infant survived the tragic incident, which was reportedly caused by an exploding air conditioner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched an immediate investigation and removed a top health official from office.

The hospital’s gynecology ward quickly turned into a scene of absolute chaos. Panicked patients were forced to evacuate the building as thick smoke filled the corridors. Women who had just given birth had to rush down the stairs to escape the danger. Outside the hospital, terrified families gathered in hopes of finding their newborn children safe.

Tragically, only one child out of the 15 infants in the nursery survived the ordeal. Dr. Aneeza Jalil, a hospital spokesperson, confirmed that a brave doctor managed to rescue the baby. Authorities stated that the rest of the hospital remained completely unaffected by the flames. Rescue officials are currently performing cooling operations to secure the damaged site.

Heartbroken parents wept openly outside the government-run medical center. Many angry relatives demanded to know why the building lacked proper firefighting equipment. Mrs. Mohammad Sami, a grieving mother, shared her devastating loss with reporters. She gave birth just three days ago, and her baby was receiving intensive care. “I don’t know what to say or whom to blame. I have lost my child,” she said through tears.

Government Demands Immediate Answers and Accountability

The horrific deaths have sent a massive wave of shock and grief across Pakistan. Government leaders are now facing intense pressure to hold negligent parties fully accountable. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and called the incident an “irreparable loss”. He immediately ordered the removal of Health Secretary Aslam Ghauri from his prominent position.

A special fact-finding committee has been established by the Islamabad district magistrate. This group is required to submit a comprehensive investigation report within just 24 hours. Investigators will closely examine the exact cause of the fire and its rapid spread. They must also evaluate whether the hospital had adequate safety measures and emergency protocols in place.

Questions are also swirling about the overall condition of the hospital building itself. One relative reporters that the nursery was housed in a building undergoing repairs. Ongoing repairs and renovation work in the facility may have contributed to the disaster. Such structural issues are now a major focus of the government’s official inquiry.

Moving Forward After an Unimaginable Tragedy

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal confirmed that officials are actively communicating with the families. Kamal stated that supporting the parents is the absolute highest priority right now. Hospital staff have already started returning the infants’ bodies to their grieving loved ones. According to the Associated Press, six families have received their children, while others wait for paperwork to clear.

This disaster is sadly one of Pakistan’s deadliest recent tragedies involving young children. It highlights a severe need for stricter safety regulations in public healthcare facilities across the country. Citizens are demanding that state-run hospitals receive better funding and stricter safety inspections. No parent should ever have to fear for their newborn child’s basic safety.

The local community continues to mourn the 14 young lives lost so suddenly. President Asif Ali Zardari shared his heartfelt condolences, describing the event as completely heartbreaking. While the single rescued baby offers a tiny glimmer of hope, the sorrow remains overwhelming. Pakistan will undoubtedly remember this dark Wednesday morning for many years to come.

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