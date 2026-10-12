Thailand Airport Guide: Terminals at 9 Major Airports

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s busiest airports use different terminal layouts, flight areas, and ground transport, so knowing the airport and terminal on your ticket can save time when you arrive or make a connection. This guide covers Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, plus key regional gateways such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai.

Terminal details and transport arrangements can change, so check your airline’s latest instructions before traveling. Start with Bangkok’s two airports, where understanding the terminal setup is especially useful for connections and transfers.

Key Takeaways

This guide covers nine airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Krabi, U-Tapao, and Samui.

Suvarnabhumi has one main terminal and the separate SAT-1 satellite, connected by an automated people mover. SAT-1 is not a numbered terminal.

At Don Mueang, Terminal 1 handles international flights and Terminal 2 handles domestic flights. Check your booking and the airport’s terminal information before heading there.

Terminal arrangements vary by airport, and details can change. Check current airline instructions, airport signage, and the Chiang Rai Airport guide for local travel information.

Thailand Airport Guide: Find the Right Terminal at Every Major Airport

Thailand’s major airports don’t all use the same terminal setup. At Bangkok’s two airports, check your flight details before you head to a terminal; at regional airports, confirm the check-in area directly with your airline.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport: Main Terminal and SAT-1

Suvarnabhumi (BKK) has a Main Terminal Building and Midfield Satellite 1, known as SAT-1. SAT-1 is a separate four-storey building with 28 contact gates. An approximately 1-kilometer tunnel and automated people mover connect it to the Main Terminal.

Check-in and departure formalities begin in the Main Terminal. If your boarding pass lists an S gate, from S101 through S128, follow airport signs to the people mover for SAT-1. As Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 gate guidance explains, those gate numbers mean you’ll board from the satellite building.

Your domestic or international flight status alone doesn’t determine your gate or route. Check the boarding pass and follow airport directions. For a closer look at the buildings and connection, see this Suvarnabhumi terminal and SAT-1 guide. Other proposed terminal expansions are future projects, not facilities currently open to passengers; published timelines differ.

Don Mueang Airport: How Terminals 1 and 2 Serve Flights

At Don Mueang (DMK), Terminal 1 handles international flights, while Terminal 2 handles domestic flights. Check your itinerary before traveling, since assignments can vary by flight. The terminals are described as connected, but follow current airport signs for the correct route.

Plans for a future Terminal 3 and modernization work concern later development, not today’s passenger setup. They don’t mean a planned terminal is already open or that an existing terminal has closed. Project schedules can change, so rely on your airline’s latest instructions.

Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Samui, and U-Tapao

For Phuket (HKT), Chiang Mai (CNX), Chiang Rai (CEI), Hat Yai (HDY), Krabi (KBV), Samui (USM), and U-Tapao (UTP), current research doesn’t reliably confirm terminal names or domestic and international layouts. Avoid assuming these airports have separate buildings or fixed terminal assignments.

AOT operates Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai. The Department of Airports operates Krabi, Bangkok Airways operates Samui, and the Royal Thai Navy operates U-Tapao. Before you leave, confirm your check-in area with both the airport and your airline.

Choose Your Bangkok Airport and Plan the Ride Into Town

Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK) are separate airports on opposite sides of Bangkok. The right one depends on your flight, where you’re staying, and what comes next, so compare schedules, airport locations, and transfer time before booking. If you connect between airports, allow extra time for traffic and check-in.

When Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang Makes More Sense

BKK is the main gateway for many international flights, while DMK handles many domestic and regional routes. However, airlines and destinations vary, so check the airport listed for each leg rather than assuming a connection stays in one location.

A free shuttle may run between BKK and DMK for eligible passengers connecting between flights. Before relying on it, confirm current operating hours and pickup points with the airports, and check eligibility requirements. You may need to show your passport and proof of onward travel from the other airport. If your connection is tight, plan a backup ground transfer.

Airport Rail Link, Dark Red Line, Taxis, and Road Delays

At BKK, the Airport Rail Link station is on Level B1. Trains run to Phaya Thai, where you can transfer to the BTS Sukhumvit Line. Makkasan connects with Phetchaburi station on the MRT Blue Line. Reported hours are about 5:30 a.m. to midnight, with fares around ฿15 to ฿45; reconfirm both before travel because published start times differ. The official Suvarnabhumi transport information can help you review airport transport options.

At DMK, a covered walkway connects the airport to Don Mueang Station on the SRT Dark Red Line, with service toward Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. See this guide to Bangkok’s rail network for connections beyond the airport.

Taxis and other road transfers can take longer during heavy traffic, especially between airports. Check live transport notices before leaving, and build a buffer into your itinerary.

Check These Details Before You Leave for the Airport

A quick check before leaving can prevent a wrong-airport arrival or a last-minute rush. For all nine airports, confirm your flight details with the airline, then check transport and airport notices again on travel day.

Confirm Your Terminal, Check-In Area, and Gate

Open your latest airline itinerary or app and confirm the airport code, flight number, departure time, and terminal. A booking may identify the airport without showing the final terminal, check-in area, or counter assignment. This matters in Bangkok, where BKK and DMK are separate airports.

On departure day, check the airline’s flight updates and the airport’s departure information. For BKK, Suvarnabhumi’s live flight information includes details such as check-in counters and departure gates. At other airports, use the relevant airport or airline channel.

Gate details can change after check-in, so review your boarding pass and airport screens as you move through the terminal. Also check for messages about counter relocations or passenger access changes. Follow current signs and staff instructions if they differ from an older itinerary or saved screenshot.

Leave Time for Transfers, Immigration, and Unexpected Changes

Build a buffer into your plan, especially if you’re taking an international connection, changing airports, collecting checked baggage, or clearing immigration before another flight. Don’t assume a short connection will work just because both flights appear on one booking. Before purchasing separate tickets, confirm which airport the next flight uses and allow time for road travel, check-in, and security.

Road conditions, weather, airport works, and transport-stop locations can change. Check for current notices before leaving, and verify pickup points rather than relying on old directions. If you’re traveling through Bangkok, review the latest Suvarnabhumi ground-transport options before choosing a ride or connection.

Before you head out, confirm your airport and flight, recheck the terminal and check-in details, and leave extra time for the parts of the trip that can change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Use your flight number and the airport’s current information to confirm where to go. Terminal layouts and transit details vary, so check again on travel day.

Are Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang the Same Airport?

No. Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK) are separate airports in Bangkok, and a flight connection between them requires a ground transfer. Allow time for traffic, check-in, and security, especially if you booked separate tickets.

Does Every Thai Airport Have Separate Domestic and International Terminals?

No. Terminal layouts differ, and available information doesn’t confirm separate buildings at every airport. Check your specific flight and the airport and airline instructions for the correct check-in area.

How Do I Get From Suvarnabhumi Airport to the BTS or MRT?

Take the Airport Rail Link from Suvarnabhumi to Phaya Thai to connect with the BTS Sukhumvit Line. For the MRT, ride to Makkasan and transfer to Phetchaburi station. Check current service details before traveling, or use this Bangkok Airport Rail Link overview.

How Do I Get From Don Mueang Airport to the City?

A covered walkway connects Don Mueang Airport with Don Mueang Station, where you can board the SRT Dark Red Line toward central Bangkok. Check current train schedules and your onward route before leaving, since service and connections can affect your travel time. For ground transport options, see this Don Mueang Airport transport guide.

Can I Walk Between Don Mueang Terminals?

Yes, the terminals are described as connected, so passengers can walk between them. Follow current airport signs, then allow enough time to reach the right check-in area for your flight.

Where Should I Check for Last-Minute Terminal Changes?

Check your operating airline’s latest flight information and the airport operator’s official updates. Recheck before leaving for the airport and again after you arrive, since counter or gate details may change.