TIM’s Internet Connection Is Down

(CTN News) – There was a report on Sunday that thousands of Telecom Italia (BIT:TLIT) (TIM) customers were experiencing Internet outages and glitches across the entire Italian country early on Sunday morning, which the company blamed on problems with an international connection.

The problem with fixed-line internet services in both Milan and Palermo had been reported by users from the northern city of Milan to the capital of Sicily, Palermo, with the problem affecting mostly fixed-line services in both cities.

There have been some soccer fans complaining about interruptions to the live stream of the Serie A match between Spezia and Napoli. This team is currently leading the league by a huge margin.

“A problem has been discovered with respect to international interconnection, which has a negative impact on the service at a national level, and TIM has decided to investigate the problem in order to resolve it as soon as possible.”, explained a spokesperson for TIM.

According to an article published by Italy’s ANSA news agency, it was not confirmed whether the problems were caused by hackers.

However, it was reported that there were no security vulnerabilities found.

TIM, the former national monopoly of telecoms, has been embroiled in a takeover battle for quite some time now, with private equity group KKR providing a non-binding offer to acquire the company’s network.

I would like to know what Tim Internet is all about.

TIM, previously known as Telecom Italia Mobile, is an Italian telecommunications company owned and operated by Gruppo.

Founded in 1995 as a mobile phone company, since 2015 it has evolved into an organization that offers services across mobile, fixed and the Internet.

It has been reported that 4G is available in 6,849 cities (96.3% of the country) all over the country.

