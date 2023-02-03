South Korea Reports 14,961 COVID-19 Cases Versus 19,000 A Week Earlier

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – New COVID-19 On Friday, the number of cases fell below 15,000 after more than halving from a week earlier due to a decrease in the most recent wave of illnesses.

14 thousand 961 illnesses, including 28 cases from abroad, were reported throughout Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, raising the total number of cases nationwide to about 30 million 229 thousand.

The daily total has decreased by about 2,000 from the day before and has more than half from a week ago during the Lunar New Year vacation.

It is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases Friday total in 31 weeks since July 1 of the previous year.

At 339, there are six fewer extremely or critically sick patients than the day before.

The death toll increased by 30 on Thursday to 33,052, with the fatality rate remaining at 0.11 percent.

