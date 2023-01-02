2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Conflict

(CTN NEWS) – RAMALLAH, West Bank – Palestinian health officials reported that two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, including a guy who was identified as a member of an armed organisation, following a clash that broke out early on Monday when Israelis entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank.

In the village of Kafr Dan, which is close to the northern city of Jenin, the two men were slaughtered.

The homes of two Palestinian militants who killed an Israeli soldier in a shootout in September were demolished, according to the Israeli military, which said it entered Kafr Dan late on Sunday.

According to the military, troops came under intense fire and retaliated by firing at the gunmen.

It was the most recent act of violence in the area, where Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been rising for months.

The Israeli rights organisation B’Tselem claimed on Monday that 2022 would surpass 2004 as the bloodiest year for Palestinians since the start of the Palestinian uprising.

Samer Houshiyeh, 21, and Fouad Abed, 25, were two people who were slain, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The director of the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, Samer Attiyeh, claims that Houshiyeh was shot many times in the chest. Abed’s age was first given as 17 by Attiyeh, but it was later changed to 25 by the ministry.

Houshiyeh later claimed to be a member of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, an armed organisation.

The organisation, a division of the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, uploaded an old photograph of Houshiyeh posing with firearms.

His body was shrouded in the flag of the armed organisation as his mother and other mourners said him farewell in a video posted on social media.

It wasn’t immediately known if the second Palestinian who died belonged to a militant organisation.

According to Israel, it destroys the residences of militants as a means of preventing possible assaults. The strategy, according to critics, amounts to collective punishment.

Since a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring that resulted in the deaths of 19, the Israeli military has been conducting raids into Palestinian communities and towns almost every day.

According to data from B’Tselem, close to 150 Palestinians were murdered by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making 2022 the worst year for Palestinians since 2004, when 197 died.

באוגוסט חיילים ירו למוות בסלאח סוואפטה, בן 58, בזמן ששב הביתה מתפילה. בתסריט ידוע מראש הצבא מיהר לטעון כי הוא נהרג בסבירות גבוהה מירי של חמושים פלסטינים. נשמע מוכר? גם כאן התחקיר מוכיח אחרת: pic.twitter.com/v4RSiTJ1dm — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 2, 2023

At least nine more Israelis were slain in a new round of attacks in the fall. According to the Israeli army, militant Palestinians have been slain more frequently.

However, adolescents throwing stones in opposition to the intrusions as well as those who were not involved in the altercations have also died.

According to Israel, the raids are intended to destroy extremist networks and prevent further assaults. They are seen by the Palestinians as a further encroachment on Israel’s ongoing, 55-year occupation of the West Bank.

In the 1967 Middle East conflict, Israel took the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinians want those areas for a future state.

