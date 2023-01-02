Gunmen Attack Prison In Juarez, Mexico, Killing At Least 14 People

(CTN NEWS) – MEXICO CITY – The Mexican authorities said on Sunday that at least 14 people were killed in an armed attack at a prison in the city of Juarez, located in the northern part of the country’s border.

And two more people died in an additional armed attack elsewhere in the city.

In a statement, the state prosecutor for the state of Chihuahua said that the attack on the jail resulted in the deaths of 10 members of the security staff as well as four convicts.

The statement also said that another 13 people were injured and that at least 24 inmates managed to flee.

It was first unclear who was responsible for carrying out the attack.

The prosecutor stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the attackers came at the prison in armoured trucks at approximately 7 a.m. local time and began fire after entering the facility.

A nearby assault against municipal police had been reported to the authorities just a few minutes earlier. Following a high-speed chase, four suspects were apprehended, and a truck was taken into custody.

Later in the day, two more motorists lost their lives in a different section of the city due to what the authorities called an armed assault.

The state prosecutor did not provide any information about the three incidents’ possible connections.

After a prison face-off between members of two competing gangs produced a riot and shootouts that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals.

The majority of whom were civilians, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were dispatched to Juarez in August.

