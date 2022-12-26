Connect with us

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID
Thai King And Queen Now ‘Fully Recovered’ From COVID

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID

(CTN NEWS) – Royal Household Bureau announced Monday that Their Majesties, the King and Queen, have recovered from Covid-19.

According to the bureau, the King and Queen were tested for Coronavirus on Dec 17 and found positive, with mild symptoms. Their Majesties were prescribed medication and advised not to attend functions.

Image

Royal Household Bureau

Their Majesties of Thailand were given antigen tests after rest, and the results were negative.

According to the latest announcement, doctors determined the royal couple had recovered from Covid-19 and could resume their usual duties.

