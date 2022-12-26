Connect with us

Crime News

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 Million Baht
Advertisement

Crime

Tuhao's Wife Arrested in Bangkok On Money Laundering and Drug Trafficking Charges

Crime

Australian, 41 Arrested With Handgun at Airport in Koh Samui, Thailand

Crime

Police Arrest 4 Men Selling Homemade Weapons Online

Crime

Alleged Masterminds of Illegal Porn Website Refused Bail in Thailand

News Crime

Bitcoin Miner Caught Stealing US$280,000 in Electricity for 223 Computers

News Crime

Police Seize US$1.4 Million in Assets from Chinese National in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Cyber Police Take Down Gambling Network, 31 People Arrested

Crime

PCT Raids on Major Online Gambling Operations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi

Crime News

Chinese Gangsters Laundered Millions Through Thailand

Crime News

Police Take Down Gambling Network With Transactions Worth US$375,800,000

News Crime

Thailand's National Police Chief Takes Over Triad Kingpin Case

Crime

Police Woman Arrests Woman Impersonating Her on Facebook

News Crime

Interpol Police Hunt for 2 Polish Men after Woman Tortured in Thailand

News Crime

Soldiers Kill 15 Drug Runners in the Golden Triangle

Crime News

Police Arrest Frenchman for Alleged Bt2 Million Fraud

News Crime

Cyber Police Bust Voyeur Over 259 Upskirting Videos

News Crime

Police Arrest Suspected Murderer After 7 Years on the Run

News Crime

Bitcoin Miners Steal US$14.3 Million in Electricity

News Crime

Police Recovered 64 Vehicles From Car Loan Sharks

Crime

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao’s Wife For 2 Million Baht

Published

1 min ago

on

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 million Baht

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Pol. Col. Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, the wife of Chinese mobster Tuhao, was granted bail by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court this afternoon for 2 million baht in security.

On suspicion of trafficking in illegal drugs and money laundering, Yannawa Police detained and arrested Wanthanaree and nine other people yesterday.

For persons facing such serious crimes, the court often does not grant bail in case they try to leave the country before being sentenced.
Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 million Baht

/ GETTY IMAGE

 

Today, the court released on bail five suspects who had been detained on suspicion of money laundering, including Sittikorn Praphacharatwong, 56, Suratsawadi Thongpermploy, 43, Chatchai Lap-amnoeycharoen, 50.

Nattawat Sri-orn, 48, Pheeraphat Thongpermploy, 25, and Pol. Col. Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, 47 (Tuha

Sittiphaiboon Khamnin, 49, and Sittiphong Theursattiang, 34, were taken immediately to Bangkok Remand Prison.

And Patcharin Ittiwattanna, 51, was transferred to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution after the court denied bail for three defendants accused of money laundering and drug offenses.

All nine arrests are related to the Yannawa Police’s raid on Jinling Pub in October, during which they seized numerous illegal narcotics, including heroin, ecstasy, and “happy water.”

When police began looking into Chinese national Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who is thought to be the leader of a sizable Chinese criminal organization in Thailand and had a phony Thai ID, they unintentionally opened a bag of worms.

Tuhao was nowhere to be discovered when authorities searched Tuhao’s residence in Bangkok.

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 million Baht

Pracha’s niece, Tuhao’s wife Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, was arrested at a mansion on Rama V Rd.

Wanthanaree, a police colonel for the foreign relations division and the wife of the late national police head Pol. Gen. Pracha Promnok, welcomed the officers.

Police swiftly confiscated eight Tuhao-owned money-laundering enterprises in Phuket after his arrest. Several of the “companies” were owned by Tuhao’s wife, who stated she was unaware of her husband’s criminal past.

The criminal Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn was able to seize the gangster’s private jet once it was discovered that he owned one.

The Chinese gang of Tuhao allegedly paid cash for 50 homes in a posh community in Bangkok’s Soi Laselle neighborhood, each worth 45–60 million baht.

The remaining 16 Thai families were reportedly driven out of the village by the gang’s relentless partying.

Tuhao disputes every accusation made against him.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Tuhao’s wife arrested in Bangkok on money laundering and drug trafficking charges.

Australian, 41 Arrested With Handgun at Airport in Koh Samui, Thailand

Police Arrest 4 Men Selling Homemade Weapons Online
Related Topics:
Continue Reading