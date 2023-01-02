Connect with us

News News Asia

China's Call Covid-19 Travel Restriction Racist and Discriminatory
Advertisement

News Regional News

Road Accidents in Thailand Kill 146 and Injure 1182 in 3 Days

News Asia News World News

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

Ukraine War News

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

News News Asia

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

News News Asia

Soldiers Join Search for Missing After Landslide in Northern Japan

News

Husband Forgets Wife During Pee Stop, Forcing Her to Walk 19 Kms

News News Asia

Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage

News Regional News

New Year Holiday Road Accidents in Thailand Claim 85 Lives in 2 Days

News World News

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies at Age 95

News

Risk of Dangerous New COVID Variant in China is quite low: Expert Says

News

Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant is Rapidly Becoming Dominant in the U.S. as it Doubles Weekly

News News Asia

China Stonewalls World Health Officials Over COVID-19 Case Information

News News Asia

Search After Casino Fire in Cambodia Ends, 26 Confirmed Dead

News

New Orleans Area is Under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 PM Friday

News News Asia

Myanmar Democracy Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison

News

House Democrats Officially Released Trump Tax Returns

News

Pattaya Bar Security Officer Slaps the Indian Visitor

News

Why are Some Places Imposing COVID Testing On Visitors From China?

News News Asia

Grand Diamond City Casino Destroyed 19 Dead, 108 Injured

News

China’s Call Covid-19 Travel Restriction Racist and Discriminatory

Published

5 seconds ago

on

China's State Media Say Covid-19 Travel Curbs are Racist and Discriminatory

China’s state media said Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the US and other countries in response to a surge in infections were racist and discriminatory, in the clearest rebuke yet to restrictions that are slowing China’s re-opening.

China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on December 7, after keeping its borders all but closed for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing. A wave of Covid-19 infections erupted across the country.

Some countries have been taken aback by the scale of China’s outbreak and have expressed skepticism about Beijing’s Covid-19 statistics, with the US, Canada, UK, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan imposing Covid-19 tests on travellers from China.

“The true intention is to sabotage China’s three years of Covid-19 control efforts and attack the country’s system,” the state-run tabloid Global Times said late Thursday (Dec 29) in an article, calling the restrictions “unfounded” and “discriminatory.”

From January 8, China will no longer require inbound travelers to undergo quarantine. However, it will still require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure.

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

No Need for Travel Restrictions

Italy urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead on Thursday, but France, Germany, and Portugal said there was no need for new travel restrictions, and Austria emphasized the economic benefits of tourists from China returning to Europe.

Prior to the pandemic, Chinese visitors spent more than US$250 billion (S$336 billion) globally.

The United States has expressed concern about the virus’s potential mutations as it sweeps through the world’s most populous country, as well as China’s data transparency.

According to Asia One, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new Covid-19 death on Thursday, the same as the day before — figures that do not match what other countries experienced after they re-opened.

China’s official death toll since the pandemic began is 5,247, compared to more than one million in the United States. More than 11,000 people have died in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people.

China Reports ‘Zero Covid Death’ For 2nd Successive Day

Covid-19 Daily Deaths in China

According to Airfinity, a UK-based health data firm, approximately 9,000 people in China are likely dying each day from Covid-19. According to the report, the total number of deaths in China since December 1 has likely reached 100,000, with 18.6 million infections. Airfinity predicts that China’s Covid-19 infections will reach their peak on January 13, with 3.7 million cases per day.

Wu Zunyou, China’s chief epidemiologist, stated on Thursday that a team at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention intends to evaluate fatalities differently. The team will compare the number of deaths in the current wave of infections to the number of deaths expected if the epidemic had never occurred.

China will be able to determine what was potentially underestimated by calculating “excess mortality,” according to Wu. China has stated that it only considers Covid-19-related deaths to be those caused by pneumonia or respiratory failure.

The relatively low death toll also contradicts the increased demand reported by funeral homes in several Chinese cities.

Following widespread protests in November, the lifting of restrictions has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with scenes of people on intravenous drips by the roadside and lines of hearses outside crematoria fueling public concern.

According to health experts, China has been caught off guard by President Xi Jinping’s abrupt change in policies.

According to a Reuters review, hospital tenders for key medical equipment such as ventilators and patient monitors were two to three times higher in December than in previous months, indicating that hospitals across the country were scrambling to fill shortages.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading