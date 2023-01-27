Bangkok Tightens COVID-19 Measures in Advance of Chinese Tourists Arriving in February

(CTN News) – Numerous sizable vacation groups are anticipated to arrive in Thailand beginning on February 1. This will particularly be the case for Chinese tourists groups that begin arriving in Thailand on February 6.

In light of the Covid issue, Thailand continues to be one of the Chinese tourists‘ top choices, and accommodations are being provided for international visitors.

To follow up on the COVID-19 scenario, Bangkok City Hall’s emergency health crisis monitoring center met under the direction of deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej.

The conference’s purpose was to set up healthcare services for visitors from outside and stop the spread of Covid. Bangkok district offices have been instructed to be harsh with establishments that provide services to visitors.

While conducting operations, the venues must adhere to SHA (Safety & Health Administration) standards and public health regulations.

Employees are required to submit to random ATK testing and have gotten 4 doses of the Covid vaccination.

Assistant Professor Tavida highlighted the decrease in Covid hospital admissions, critically ill patients, and fatalities.

The number of visitors coming from overseas will rise even with this improvement.

Therefore, delivering vaccination booster shots and other personal safety precautions, according to Dr. Tavida, will help slow the spread of Covid.

She pointed out that tourism-related service providers need to have the proper immunizations. Disease screening and Covid-free Setting initiatives will still be implemented at well-known tourist destinations.

In the meanwhile, SHA and SHA Plus requirements must be followed by hotels and restaurants.

