Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

(CTN NEWS) – HONG KONG – Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the chief secretary of Hong Kong, stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that the city is striving to restore quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as January 8. (Jan 1).

The number of individuals who can travel between the city and the mainland will be restricted in the initial stage of the plan, according to Chan, the city’s No. 2 official.

“According to how the first-stage scheme is working and how the scale is expanding based on the circumstances, the border will finally be fully opened,” he said.

The ailing economy of Hong Kong would receive a significant boost from the return of mainland tourists.

For three years, China had kept its borders essentially closed, and Hong Kong had upheld some of the toughest restrictions in the world until the second part of last year.

To fulfill the demand for commuter transportation, the frequency of sea, land, and air transportation would be enhanced, and several checkpoints that had been shut down would resume operations, Chan wrote in the post.

Hong Kong is working to resume quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as Jan. 8, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said. | @Reuters https://t.co/xnBkRkzSka — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 1, 2023

Chan advised that travelers from both sides should get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and confirm that they are COVID-negative before traveling to reduce the risk of infection. It’s unclear at this time if the tests will be required.

Since Beijing abruptly started to roll back its strict zero-COVID policy in early December, there has been an increase in 19 illnesses across China in recent weeks.

The Jan. 8 deadline announced by Chan was the most convincing proof that the Hong Kong administration intends to resume cross-border travel without a quarantine after a three-year break caused by the pandemic.

According to Chief Executive John Lee, the border with mainland China will reopen by the middle of January.

China will no longer require incoming travelers to undergo quarantine beginning on January 8. This is a significant step toward China reopening its international borders.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

COVID-19: Chinese State Media Attempts To Comfort The Public

N.Korea’s Kim Jong Un Orders ‘Explosive’ Nuclear Arsenal Expansion

Taliban Blast Kills And Injures “Several” At Kabul’s Military Airport