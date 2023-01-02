Connect with us

News Asia News World News

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19: Chinese State Media Attempts To Comfort The Public

News Asia World News

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un Orders 'Explosive' Nuclear Arsenal Expansion

News Asia

Taliban Blast Kills And Injures "Several" At Kabul’s Military Airport

News News Asia

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

News News Asia

Soldiers Join Search for Missing After Landslide in Northern Japan

News News Asia

Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage

News News Asia

China Stonewalls World Health Officials Over COVID-19 Case Information

News News Asia

Search After Casino Fire in Cambodia Ends, 26 Confirmed Dead

News News Asia

Myanmar Democracy Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison

News Asia

Pakistan's Economy had its Worst-Performing Year

News Asia

India Isolates Omicron BF.7 Strain to Test the Efficacy Of Covid-19 Vaccines

News News Asia

Grand Diamond City Casino Destroyed 19 Dead, 108 Injured

News News Asia

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Asia News

South Korean Military Fires Warning Shots After N.Korea Launches Drones

News Asia News

Japan Snowstorm Leaves 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Cases Are Expected To Double In Zhejiang, China

News Asia

China Reports ‘Zero Covid Death’ For 2nd Successive Day

News Asia News World News

Taliban Bans Female Staff From Working For NGOs

News Asia

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

(CTN NEWS) – HONG KONG – Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the chief secretary of Hong Kong, stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that the city is striving to restore quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as January 8. (Jan 1).

The number of individuals who can travel between the city and the mainland will be restricted in the initial stage of the plan, according to Chan, the city’s No. 2 official.

“According to how the first-stage scheme is working and how the scale is expanding based on the circumstances, the border will finally be fully opened,” he said.
Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

Hong Kong’s No 2 official Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee

The ailing economy of Hong Kong would receive a significant boost from the return of mainland tourists.

For three years, China had kept its borders essentially closed, and Hong Kong had upheld some of the toughest restrictions in the world until the second part of last year.

To fulfill the demand for commuter transportation, the frequency of sea, land, and air transportation would be enhanced, and several checkpoints that had been shut down would resume operations, Chan wrote in the post.

Chan advised that travelers from both sides should get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and confirm that they are COVID-negative before traveling to reduce the risk of infection. It’s unclear at this time if the tests will be required.

Since Beijing abruptly started to roll back its strict zero-COVID policy in early December, there has been an increase in 19 illnesses across China in recent weeks.

The Jan. 8 deadline announced by Chan was the most convincing proof that the Hong Kong administration intends to resume cross-border travel without a quarantine after a three-year break caused by the pandemic.

Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the chief secretary of Hong Kong, stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that the city is striving to restore quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as January 8. (Jan 1).The amount of individuals who can travel between the city and the mainland will be restricted in the initial stage of the plan, according to Chan, the city's No. 2 official. According to how the first-stage scheme is working and how the scale is expanding based on the circumstances, the border will finally be fully opened, he said. The ailing economy of Hong Kong would receive a significant boost from the return of mainland tourists. For three years, China had kept its borders essentially closed, and Hong Kong had upheld some of the toughest restrictions in the world until the second part of last year. To fulfil the demand for commuter transportation, the frequency of sea, land, and air transportation would be enhanced, and several checkpoints that had been shut down will resume operations, Chan wrote in the post. In order to reduce the risk of infection, Chan advised that travellers from both sides should get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and confirm that they are COVID-negative before travelling. It's unclear at this time if the tests will be required. COVID- Since Beijing abruptly started to roll back its strict zero-COVID policy in early December, there have been an increase in 19 illnesses across China in recent weeks. The Jan. 8 deadline announced by Chan was the most convincing proof to date that the Hong Kong administration intends to resume cross-border travel without a quarantine after a three-year break caused by the pandemic. The border with the mainland of China will reopen by the middle of January, according to Chief Executive John Lee. China will no longer require incoming travellers to undergo quarantine, also beginning on January 8. This is a significant step toward China reopening its international borders.

The latest date of January 8 for border reopening with the mainland is the clearest indication from Hong Kong on the long-awaited move. Photo: Sam Tsang

According to Chief Executive John Lee, the border with mainland China will reopen by the middle of January.

China will no longer require incoming travelers to undergo quarantine beginning on January 8. This is a significant step toward China reopening its international borders.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

COVID-19: Chinese State Media Attempts To Comfort The Public

N.Korea’s Kim Jong Un Orders ‘Explosive’ Nuclear Arsenal Expansion

Taliban Blast Kills And Injures “Several” At Kabul’s Military Airport
Related Topics:
Continue Reading