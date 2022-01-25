Police Officer Who Killed Doctor With Ducati 795 Charged

Police in Bangkok has filed seven different charges against the police officer who struck and killed a woman doctor with his Ducati 795 motorcycle.

A police spokesperson reported that Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok has been charged on seven counts, including; reckless driving causing death, driving without a license plate; driving in the wrong direction on his motorcycle; failing to give way to a pedestrian on a crossing; failing to pay the annual registration tax; driving an unequipped vehicle; and driving without third-party insurance.

Pol L/Cpl Norawich has admitted that he is responsible for the offence. The reason why he was temporarily released without bail was that he surrendered voluntarily. He also didn’t tamper with any evidence or witness and did not commit any violent acts, noted Major General Jirasant.

Police officer enters monkhood

After meeting the victim’s family and apologizing for his actions, the suspect said he would enter monkhood. Friday he entered monkhood as a way of making merit for his victim. His father, Pol Sub Lt Nikom, a police officer at the Pathumwan police station, also entered monkhood at the same time.

According to Dr Anirut Supawatjariyakul, her father, her family would not criticize the policeman for entering monkhood and he would thank him for making merit for his daughter.

Pol L/Cpl Norawich, 21, is a crowd control policeman. He was riding a Ducati 795 motorcycle that struck and killed Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul on Jan 21. Dr Waraluck was an ophthalmologist of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University. She would have marked her 34th birthday on Jan 24.

Maj Gen Jirasant stated that Dr Waraluck also worked with the Police General Hospital, and her death was a great loss.

In addition, he said the Ducati 795 motorcycle was registered in the Chiang Rai province and had been from the impound lot. It was purchased by Pol L/Cpl Norawich from a Bangkok garage dealer on Dec 14 last year for 113,000 baht.

The deputy commissioner denied that police concealed the doctor’s identity for two hours after the accident, as claimed on social media. Police were initially unable to contact her relatives because they were unaware the doctor had passed away from her injuries.

He also explained that police couldn’t activate the doctor’s phone until it received incoming calls.