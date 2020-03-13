More Aussies Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary in Thailand

Thailand is a favourite holiday hotspot for Aussies, so it makes sense that you would want to celebrate your wedding anniversary here. From the promise of adventure in lush jungles to relaxing on clam beaches to diving on the Similan Islands. Thailand offers so much, whether you want to party in the nightclubs of Patong or dine at one of the well-known restaurants in Bangkok. Here are some other ideas to make your wedding anniversary celebration in Thailand extra special.

Luxury accommodation

Particularly when celebrating a milestone anniversary, you deserve some luxury. Thailand has several luxury resorts on the coast where you can relax and make daily use of the hotel spa, perhaps booking a traditional Thai massage and of course dipping into the hotel pool when it gets a bit hot, though of course, these resorts all have air-conditioned rooms.

Whilst a holiday makes a great memory for your anniversary, mark the start of your Thai vacation with a physical gift symbolic of your love for your spouse and your gratitude that they have chosen to spend the rest of their life with you. There are unique gifts for every anniversary that you can find here. Buy the gift before you leave home, removing any pressure to find something suitable when on vacation.

Learn to scuba dive

Anniversaries are a time to not only look back on the last year but also to look ahead and make plans. Keep your relationship fresh by agreeing to learn a new skill every year or two. Start with learning to scuba dive in Thailand, home to some stunning dive spots in the Andaman Sea on the west coast. Marvel at the colourful coral and tropical marine life and if you are lucky you may get to also see whale sharks, leopard sharks and manta rays.

Island Hopping

Go island hopping in the south of Thailand where the climate is a bit cooler with refreshing sea breezes too. Begin at Ko Samet and Ko Chang in the Gulf of Thailand and chill at beach side bars and fresh seafood restaurants. Visit the blessed Koh Samui and at the other extreme party all night at Koh Pha Ngan before diving on the island of Koh Tao.

Thai festivals

Celebrate your wedding anniversary on the same date as one of Thailand’s festivals. The Songkran Festival celebrates the Thai New Year and is as boisterous as any Aussie New Year celebration, so you get double the fun. Whilst the festival is steeped in meaning for Thai Buddhist. Its also the day when the streets are lined with people of all ages, local and foreign and everyone fires colourful water guns, aiming to get everyone as wet as possible. There is much dancing and loud music, making a fantastic destination wedding anniversary experience. You will probably never forget you wedding anniversary wishes.

Full moon party

Plan your trip around the time of the full moon, so you can join in the legendary Full Moon Party at Koh Phangan. This all-night beach party on Sunrise Beach sees thousands of revellers dance on the beach to hip-hop, techno and dubstep with local and international DJs. There are also fire shows, flaming swings and several beach bars, so you do not need to have a dry night.

Destination wedding anniversary in Bangkok

More than 11 million people live in Bangkok, Thailand’s largest city. Here you can find a wide variety of attractions, excursions and sights that are guaranteed to keep you entertained. Here you can see ancient temples alongside shopping malls and busy markets. A Tuk Tuk ride in the evening is a great way to get the feel of this cosmopolitan city. Combining some of Asia’s oldest and most elaborately adorned temples with modern shopping malls full of designer brands. As well as bustling markets, all whilst enjoying a cool tropical breeze and the bright lights to guide you on your way.