5 Ways to Make Someone Feel Special With a Diamond Pendant

Is your anniversary around the corner? Is your wife’s birthday near? Is your sister or your best friend tying the knot? Is mothers’ day approaching? Or maybe you just want to pamper yourself with something special after a hard day at work? A sparkling diamond pendant is a perfect present you can choose.

Diamonds pendants symbolize love and make the ultimate gift, whether the gift is to yourself or your loved one. And the best part is that there are an incredible number of styles and designs you can choose from! So, let’s get started on your pendant shopping journey by looking at some designs and the significance of gifting diamond pendants.

Choose the style, let it stand out, and shine

You can choose your pendant from a wide range of designs, patterns, shapes, and styles, such as those given below:

The shape of the diamond pendant

You can choose a round diamond or go for a hexagonal or teardrop shape if you want to go the slightly unconventional route. Apart from these, initial pendants and pendants customized with special dates or birthstones have also become an incredibly popular choice.

Choice of metal

Since all pendants are worn with a chain, you can pick the metal from gold, rose gold, silver, or platinum. Options of diamond pendants set in yellow gold are the ones that will go best with your traditional Indian attires.

On the contrary, diamond pendants set in the silver match well with formals and daily workwear, especially since they are much cheaper than gold or platinum and are durable. The platinum set will go well with subtle shades of pastels and formals.

Diamond pendant setting

Choose your diamond setting as you like, with the many options available. You can opt for a pendant framed in a metal ring or go for a pendant with a bigger diamond surrounded by tiny diamonds.

4Cs of the diamond



When choosing the shape of the diamond, you can go with solitaires, clusters, marquise, emerald, and princess cuts, as per your preferences. You can also choose the colour of your diamond – such as pure tones, which are colourless and transparent, or diamonds in white, shades of pink, red, green, yellow, orange, brown, black, steel grey, shades of purple.

Exude elegance and subtle style without being tacky and loud

When you wear a diamond or gold pendant, you step out and delicately show your style. The pendant stands for something that goes beyond a mere piece of jewellery. The pendant draws attention straight to your face, but in a sophisticated way.

The true value lies behind the simplicity and elegance of your pendant. A diamond pendant is the most unique and versatile piece of diamond you give on any occasion.

Why it’s wise to buy a gorgeous diamond

When you gift a diamond pendant or buy one, it not only makes a meaningful gift, but it is also a good investment option. This piece can be liquified anytime in the future for a good resale value.

There was a time when a diamond was meant only for the elite. Today, thanks to the advancement of the diamond industry, there’s a diamond to fit the taste and budget of all, especially with artificial diamonds flooding the market.

So, you can go ahead and choose the perfect pendant for your loved one. Pick the one you have always wanted to pamper yourself with. Feel loved, and make someone feel special. A diamond pendant is an answer! It’s a timeless gift that can be passed down generations and holds sentimental value close to the heart.

