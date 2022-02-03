Lunar New Year of the Tiger What Does it Hold For 2022

Lunar New Year of the Tiger began on Monday, which is celebrated in many Asian and Southeast Asian cultures including Thailand. There are approximately 10 million Thai-Chinese in Thailand

Known as the Chinese New Year and the Spring Festival in China celebrations will go on for more than two weeks with feasts, family reunions, street parades and shrine visits.

During this week’s celebration, the Ox Year came to an end and the Tiger Year was officially launched.

A Lunar New Year is more than just the beginning of a new calendar year. It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

A monster was said to emerge from under the Earth every year at the start of the year and eat villagers. Because the monster, called Nian (Chinese for “year”), was afraid of bright lights, loud noises, and the colour red, these were used to exile it — and all of them have become associated with Chinese New Year.

What is the date for Lunar New Year 2022?

Since most Asian cultures follow a lunar calendar rather than a solar one, each Lunar New Year falls on a different day of the Gregorian calendar: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve fell on Jan. 31, and the new year began on Feb. 1.

Despite the fact that celebrations often begin the weekend before and continue into the following weeks, only the first seven days of February are public holidays.

As part of the Chinese New Year season, the Lantern Festival is celebrated on the first full moon of the year. The Chinese New Year occurs on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar – this year, it falls on Feb. 15.

What is this year’s Chinese Zodiac animal?

Each year of the Chinese calendar is associated with a different animal — the horse, the goat, the monkey, the rooster, the dog, and the pig.

Every year in the Chinese calendar is associated with a different animal — the rat, ox, tiger , rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

According to the Gregorian calendar, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. The last year of the Tiger was in 2010 of the Gregorian calendar.