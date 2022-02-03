Connect with us

World News Trending News

Lunar New Year 2022: Why are 2 Billion People Celebrating this Holiday?
Advertisement

News World News

Cocaine Laced with Toxic Substance Kills 20 People

News World News

Researchers Find 1778 Wreck of Cooks Famous HMS Endeavour

World News Trending News

Who Was ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi?

World News Trending News

ISIS Islamic State Leader Abu Ibrahim Killed in US-led Syria Raid, Biden Says

World News Trending News

Lunar New Year fireworks are Banned in China ahead of the Beijing Olympics

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Awaits Extraction Decision

World News Trending News

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Brings Monster Power, Says CEO

World News Trending News

Jen Psaki: Russian Attack on Ukraine 'Can Happen Anytime'

News Covid-19 World News

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

World News

Lunar New Year 2022: Why are 2 Billion People Celebrating this Holiday?

Published

2 days ago

on

Lunar New Year

As the first day of the Chinese calendar, February 1, 2022, marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. The significance of this event is not limited to Asia, but also to other countries where this Chinese tradition is respected and celebrated. Parades, chants, and outdoor celebrations are common during this time, but they have been suspended in several territories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a lot of confusion about whether the Lunar New Year and the Chinese New Year are the same things. The answer is yes, they are the same thing. The lunar new year begins with the rising of the second new moon after the winter solstice. Some communities call it the Spring Festival. The activities are designed to say goodbye to the old year while attracting luck and abundance for the new period that is about to start.

Must Read: January 11, 2022 Holidays and Historical Events

Celebrating around the world

East Asian countries also celebrate the new year according to the same lunar calendar. The festival is called Tt Nguyên án or Tt, which means First Day First Morning Festival. They decorate their houses with fresh flowers, such as peach blossoms and kumquats. Peach blossoms symbolize energy, and kumquats symbolize prosperity.

North and South Korea celebrate Seollal, which lasts for three days. Families in Korea serve food to their ancestors in a ritual called Charye, to gain their blessings for the year ahead. People in South Korea pay up to $75 for gift baskets containing canned meat during the New Year holidays.

The city of New York holds a firecracker ceremony, during which approximately 600,000 fireworks are set off. Afterward, lion dances and parades will be held in Chinatown.

The Singaporean street parade Chingay features floats, colorful costumes, live performances, and fireworks. Manchester has one of the UK’s oldest and largest Chinese communities, and its 53-meter-long dragon is paraded through the streets to Chinatown on New Year’s Day.

Latin American cities like Buenos Aires, Havana, and Mexico City, among many others, also celebrate the Chinese New Year with their own activities and celebrations.

Also Check:

Google Stock – What the Stock Split by Google’s Parent, Alphabet Means

Social Media Censorship By Government Amps Up in 2022

7 Tips To Choose The Best Lodges For Your Holidays

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?

Deprecated: Directive 'allow_url_include' is deprecated in Unknown on line 0