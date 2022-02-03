Asian Tiger to Have Better Protection in Thailand’s Parks

With help from a coalition of environmental and wildlife groups, Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation officials are working to tighten rules to protect the wild Asian tiger.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is implementing the installation of camera traps and also a ban on raising cattle in protected areas.

Nipon Jomnongsirisak, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 3, met yesterday with representatives of agencies and environmental organizations to discuss ways to conserve Asian tiger populations.

Participants at the meeting included the Freeland Foundation, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Panthera Thailand.

The move was prompted by recent reports that Asian tiger attacks on humans were linked to the raising of domestic cattle by local villagers. In recent weeks, two tigers have been shot dead by poachers who claimed the animals had killed cattle.

According to Mr. Nipon, the meeting decided to create a 10-year conservation and restoration plan for tigers by strengthening integration via a working team.

Assessing Asian Tiger populations

In the coming month, researchers will conduct research into cattle raised in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

He said several measures will be implemented, including a prohibition on raising cattle in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. He added that violators will be liable for up to one year in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht.

Supranee Kampongsun of the IUCN said this year that research on the conservation plan will take place in Thong Phaphum and Lam Khlong Ngu national parks. In order to fund the 10-year plan, the organization will approach the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

According to Freeland’s representative, Tim Redford, a survey has already been conducted in Khao Laem National Park, which is a part of the Western Forest Complex in Thailand (Wefcom), to assess tiger populations and their impact on nearby communities.

Weifcom is the main biodiversity conservation corridor connecting Thailand with Myanmar.

From today, camera traps will be set up in Thailand and Myanmar to capture images of tigers and their activities in parks and forests.

