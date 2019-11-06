Expats in Thailand Getting Serious About Moving to Vietnam

Thailand’s popularity with expats seems to be fading and Vietnam is now at the top of the list for retirement. In one popular survey earlier this year, Thailand lost ground on quality of life; digital life, affordability; well-being and health and safety; with half of all respondents unhappy ad insecure about the new immigration rulings.

Environmentally, it’s also bad news, with last year’s smogs likely to be repeated annually in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Political stability is also causing issues with both working and retiring expats.

Even the acceptable quality of medical care Thailand isn’t persuading expats to stay put. High private hospitals’ prices, and compulsory health insurance for retirement visas is causing many to relocate to Vietnam.

The Philippines was favorite for those leaving Thailand for whatever reason, however Vietnam is now the popular Choice. Vietnam has a way more relaxed attitude towards foreigners. The country has a very low cost of living and a reliable visa program.

For those wanting to leave Thailand, Vietnam has a good few pleasant surprises for new expat arrivals.

Vietnam’s quality of life is arguably the best in the entire region. Its food is diverse, delicious and very healthy and it’s easy to find a job teaching English.

The cost of living, especially outside the major cities, is far less than Thailand. There’s is now a flourishing expat community containing a variety of cultures.

Entrepreneurs and digital nomads should head for Ho Chi Minh City, while English teachers will find a welcome in the northern city of Hanoi.

Nowadays, Vietnam is considered safe, although petty crimes such as theft do occur. Vietnam’s stunning landscapes vary from the colder north’s mountains to the warm, tropical southern climate. Where expats can experience the numerous beach towns.

Flooding does occur in the rainy season and as in Thailand, expats cannot own land, but can lease if necessary. For those arriving from Thailand, Vietnam is also pet-friendly. Making bringing your furry loved ones with you straightforward.

All told, Vietnam is an affordable answer to the growing concerns of many expats now feeling unwelcome in Thailand.