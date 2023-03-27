Connect with us

Gold Price Today, Mar. 27th, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today, Mar. 26th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 25th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 24th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 23rd, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 22nd, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 21st, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 20th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 19th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 18th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 17th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 16th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 15th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 14th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 12th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 11th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 10th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 9th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 8th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, March 27, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, March 27, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 27-3-2023 14:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 31,950.00 32,050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,381.20 32,550.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,950.00 32,050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,950.00 32,050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,980.0030.00 32,030.0020.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,965.0015.00 32,025.0025.00
Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,950.00 32,050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,006 500 4,506
gold 1 salung 8,013 8,513
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,025 16,525
gold 1 baht 32,050 32,550

